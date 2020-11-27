Business

FDC: Recession highlights need for robust fiscal policies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Given that Nigeria is suffering its worst recession in 36 years, at a time when investors are chary of the country’s unattractive investment space, coupled with the negative effects of the Covid-19 on oil revenue and diaspora remittances, the authorities need to quickly implement “robust fiscal and investment friendly policies,” in order to stimulate eco-nomic growth, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who stated this in the “FDC Economic Bulletin,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, emphasised that “the pace of economic recovery will be largely dependent on the robustness of fiscal, investment and monetary policies.”

They stated: “The Nigerian economy is witnessing its second recession in barely 5 years. It is more worrisome that policy makers do not have adequate weapons to fight through and come out unharmed.

This is because the recession is happening at a time when oil revenues have been severely affected. “Also, investment flows as well as diaspora remittances have drastically declined as COVID roiled all economies simultaneously. The low interest rate environment, hyper-inflation and forex scarcity have also made the Nigerian investment space relatively unattractive to investors.

“The primary market T/bill rates slipped into negative territory (91- day: -0.01%) on November 19 while inflation spiked to 14.23 per cent in October, further widening the negative real rate of return on investments.

