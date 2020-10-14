News

FDC’s report on Delta economy faulty – Commissioner

The Delta State Government has described the publication by the Financial Directives Company (FDC) on the state’s economy as faulty and a misrepresentation of the prevailing economic indices in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement issued yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, said that the report as published by the Financial Directives Company was misleading and at variance with the reality on ground.

The Commissioner said there was no iota of truth in the report and urged the public to disregard the report in its entirety. Aniagwu also poohpoohed the publication by the Delta State chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) in a national daily where the partyallegedthatbasedonthe FDC’s report, Delta State had fallen under fairly miserable states in the country.

He said: “The Economic Confidential in its Annual States Viability Index (ASVI) report of 2018 and 2019, ranked Delta among 10 states that are economically viable having grossed a yearly IGR of not less than 20 per cent of its FAAC allocation.

“The report listed seven states in the South that recorded over 20 per cent IGR in 2018 and 2019, as Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Ondo and Delta States, while three states in the North, which are Kwara, Kano and Kaduna that fell within the same improved revenue bracket.

