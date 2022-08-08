Business

FDI: Buhari approves acquisition of Exxon Mobil’s US shares by Seplat

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

In order to boost the nation’s foreign direct investments in the energy sector, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the acquisition of Exxon Mobil shares in the United States of America (US) by Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

Exxon Mobil had entered into a landmark Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seplat Energy to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mobil Development Nigeria Inc., and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc., both registered in Delaware, USA.

Considering the extensive benefits of the transaction to the Nigerian Energy sector and the larger economy, the President has given Ministerial Consent to the deal.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release Monday said that the President, in commitment to investment drive in light of the Petroleum Industry Act, granted consent to the Share Sales Agreement, as requested by the parties to the transaction, and directed that the approval be conveyed to all the parties involved.

Exxon Mobil/Seplat are expected to carry out operatorship of all the oil mining licenses in the related shallow water assets towards production optimization to support Nigeria’s OPEC quota in the short term as well as ensure accelerated development and monetization of the gas resources in the assets for the Nigerian economy.

The President also directed that all environmental and abandonment liabilities be adequately mitigated by Exxon Mobil and Seplat.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AfDB, World Bank explore deeper collaboration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Executive Directors from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the World Bank recently met in Abidjan to discuss a wide range of issues including the effectiveness of their work and ways of strengthening collaboration between the two institutions, according to a press release posted on AfDB’s website.   The statement said that the AfDB […]
Business

Custodian Investment to acquire 51% stake in UACN Property

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The board of directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced that a binding agreement has been signed with Custodian Investment Plc for Custodian to purchase a 51 per cent equity interest in UACN Property Development Company Plc.   This agreement marks the beginning of a partnership between Custodian and UAC that will achieve both […]
Business

Mastercard battles return of $19bn UK class action

Posted on Author Reporter

  A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica