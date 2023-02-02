FDI: Creating enabling environment for investment in telecoms

To grow its information technology sector to a global standard, there is need for Nigeria to woo more foreign investors to boost its telecoms industry without some prevailing bottlenecks. Abolaji Adebayo reports

Nigeria is striving to develop its technology industry. With the efforts of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the industry has witnessed a relatively huge investment since the liberalisation of the sector. For instance, the EVC, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed that investment in the telecoms industry has grown from $500 million as at 2001 to over $70 billion till date, adding that it had equally provided more than 500,000 jobs. However, the investment is still not sufficient for technology production. Though Danbatta did not mention the percentage of foreign investment in the industry, stakeholders said the country needed more foreign direct investment in the sector. There are many factors associated with investment, which make an environment attractive to investors. Investors, especially those from abroad, study the business environment where they want to put their money. Security, government policies, infrastructure, potential market, etc, are all what investors look for in a country to make their investment. In Nigeria, though the sector has been growing in leaps, it still needs more investments particularly foreign direct investment not undermining the local investors. The sector is being targeted to be the main driver of the economy of the nation. The role of foreign direct investment in the development of Nigerian economy, especially in the telecom industry, cannot be overemphasised.

Impact of FDI

Foreign direct investment provides capital for investment, it enhances job creation and managerial skills, and possibly technology transfer. Foreign investments improve the production level in the host country industries by ensuring quality products that can compete in the global markets. On the same note, FDI closes the technological gap that exists between the less developed countries and the first world country. Most times, FDI comes in form of knowledge sharing and transfer. Human capital involves the knowledge and competence of a workforce. Skills that employees gain through training and experience can boost the education and human capital of Nigera. Through a ripple effect, it can train human resources in other sectors and companies. In technology, foreign direct investors usually come with the latest financing tools, technologies, and operational practices from all across the world. The introduction of newer and enhanced technologies results in company’s distribution into the local economy, resulting in enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of the industry. It also boosts the manufacturing and services sectors, which results in the creation of jobs and helps to reduce unemployment rates in the country, and improve overall economy. According to National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment and under employment are at an alarming rates. Therefore, FDI will help bolster job creation in Nigeria. Presently, Nigeria’s import bills are way higher than export earnings, low volume of local production, which are even below international standards to meet export market specifications. Many goods produced by FDI have global markets, not solely for domestic consumption. The creation of 100 per cent export oriented units will help FDI investors in boosting exports from Nigeria. Experts said the flow of FDI into Nigeria would translate into a continuous flow of foreign exchange, helping Central Bank of Nigeria maintain a prosperous reserve of foreign exchange, which results in stable exchange rates. CBN has been grappling with the challenge of maintaining the country’s foreign exchange in the face of depleted foreign reserves due to low foreign earning. Industry analysts also believe that facilitating the entry of foreign organisations into the domestic marketplace also helps in creating competitive environment, as well as break domestic monopolies. According to them, healthy competitive environment pushes firms to continuously enhance their processes and product offerings, thereby fostering innovation, as consumers also gain access to a wider range of competitively priced products.

FG’s efforts

To attract more foreign investments in telecoms sector, the Federal Government has been making frantic efforts to create enabling environment for the investors. Stakeholders have complained of many factors repelling prospect investors from bringing their investment down to Nigeria. Market size, political instability, and exchange rate depreciation are some of the determinants of foreign direct investment in Nigeria. Apart from these, some of the government policies are said to be unfriendly with the investors as operators complain.

Policy

Nigeria has over the years witnessed growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the country, resulting in higher investment incentives offered by the government and removal of restrictions on operations of foreign firms in the country. This has also led to inncreasing number of bilateral investment treaties (BITs) and regional agreements on investments. As the telecoms industry gets bigger, the government has been coming out with various policies. Stakeholders have observed how effective some of the government policies in attracting FDI flows to the country are. It was discovered that some of the policies have to be changed, canceled or modified to attract FDI. Some of the policies are based on fiscal incentives offered, tariffs, right of way, infrastructure, restriction and so on. It was said that fiscal incentives and lower tariffs attract FDI.

Data protection

Another challenge to the FDI is data protection, which the foreign investors consider most of the time before bringing down their families investments. Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, had said the Federal Government’s Data Protection Law was designed to boost foreign investors’ confidence in the business opportunities in Nigeria. Pantami disclosed this over the weekend in Abuja during an event to celebrate this year’s International Data Privacy Day. The minister noted that government’s commitment to the implementation of the law was in line with global best practice. Pantami revealed that serious foreign investors in the Information Communications Technology sector would be interested to know if Nigeria has an efficient Data Protection Law before they can invest their money. He said: “Today, it is a global best practice to have a data protection law in place, otherwise you will find it difficult to attract so many interventions that are of benefit to your country, secondly, even potential investors today may ask questions whether you have data protection laws in your country or not. “If you don’t have any data protection law in place they will feel uncomfortable to come to your country and invest because today, data is critical. “Whenever we engage with potential investors, we try to convince them on the need of coming to Nigeria to invest, and the always ask this if we have data protection law, but we have subsidiary law, many of them do agree with subsidiary law and at the same time, many disagree that subsidiary law is sufficient for them, but in Nigeria is sufficient.” He added: “Nigeria is the first African country to join the developed countries in celebrating the international data privacy day.”

Wooing foreign investors

Pantami said Nigeria had wooed foreign investors, especially technology giants, to the country. The Minister said the country had met with investors and potential investors on how they can come to Nigeria and invest. “There are signings already. Also, there are promises that they are coming to invest their manufacturing plants in the country. We were able to sell the advantages we have in the country to them, which include being the biggest economy in Africa, most populous in the region, and an economy that is doing well now, especially looking at the way the country exited recession, leaving behind many developed countries. “So, these are some of the encouraging statistics that we have sold to investors. These are indices investors want to hear. “Though, there could be some one or two observations and reservations about the country, we are taking those ones back and we will work on them. We will ensure that we make the Nigerian system more flexible and friendly so that we can have a win-win situation,” he stated. Pantami said some countries also indicated interest to come and see how Nigeria’s digital economy is working. According to him, “Nigeria’s has become a model today in Africa. The first meeting I had, they were surprised that we have six unicorns from Nigeria, with others still coming. The fastest growing sector of the Nigerian economy, today, is the digital economy sub-sector. “Mr. President has said severally that it is the sector that led many times to Nigeria exiting recession. These are some of the encouraging statistics we shared with them and we equally picked one or two things from them. We learnt that there are over 100 countries here for the event. There are several tech giants too.”

Last line

To achieve attracting foreign investment in the information and communication technology, stakeholders said government should make the business environment more conducive for investors with friendly policies, reduction of government interference in economic activities, strengthening of the political institutions, gradual depreciation of the exchange rate, and increased investment in the development of the nation’s infrastructure.

