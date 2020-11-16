FDI: FG, private sector partners host business leaders

In a bid to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) and fast track the actualisation of its economic development goals, the Federal Government has partnered with Horasis, an international think tank, to organise the first Horasis Global Business meeting in Nigeria in the second quarter of 2021.

A statement made available to New Telegraph said the Horasis Global Business meeting, which has been competitively compared by media giant, Bloomberg, to the World Economic Forum in Davos, annually brings together over 500 CEOs of leading companies of the world alongside heads of governments (Presidents, Prime Ministers) to discuss and find practicable solutions to global problems.

To ensure a successful and inclusive event that will lead to massive economic benefits for the country, Horasis-in-Nigeria Chairman, and a former Minister of National Planning, Dr Shamsudeen Usman; and Cofounder/ Regional Coordinator, Horasis-in-Nigeria, Dr Noel Akpata, have formed a regional Visions Community. Key partners in the hosting of the Horasis Africa project include the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ministry of Trade and Investment, and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as a number of private sector players such as Lafarge, Shoreline, Heritage Bank, Renaissance Capital, and Zenera Consulting.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with the members of the Horasis Visions Community, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), cross-sectional representatives of state governors and corporate organisations in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his excitement about the upcoming conference and lauded Horasis’ initiatives since it was founded in 2005. “It is a platform for frank discussions and generation of ideas for the resolution of multifaceted challenges of mankind. The work of governments and corporate organisations are expected to be impacted positively. It is with this context that I welcome these discussions in the upcoming Horasis business meeting in Nigeria,” the President said.

