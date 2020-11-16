Business

FDI: FG, private sector partners host business leaders

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

In a bid to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) and fast track the actualisation of its economic development goals, the Federal Government has partnered with Horasis, an international think tank, to organise the first Horasis Global Business meeting in Nigeria in the second quarter of 2021.

 

A statement made available to New Telegraph said the Horasis Global Business meeting, which has been competitively compared by media giant, Bloomberg, to the World Economic Forum in Davos, annually brings together over 500 CEOs of leading companies of the world alongside heads of governments (Presidents, Prime Ministers) to discuss and find practicable solutions to global problems.

 

To ensure a successful and inclusive event that will lead to massive economic benefits for the country, Horasis-in-Nigeria Chairman, and a former Minister of National Planning, Dr Shamsudeen Usman; and Cofounder/ Regional Coordinator, Horasis-in-Nigeria, Dr Noel Akpata, have formed a regional Visions Community. Key partners in the hosting of the Horasis Africa project include the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ministry of Trade and Investment, and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as a number of private sector players such as Lafarge, Shoreline, Heritage Bank, Renaissance Capital, and Zenera Consulting.

 

Speaking at a virtual meeting with the members of the Horasis Visions Community, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), cross-sectional representatives of state governors and corporate organisations in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his excitement about the upcoming conference and lauded Horasis’ initiatives since it was founded in 2005. “It is a platform for frank discussions and generation of ideas for the resolution of multifaceted challenges of mankind. The work of governments and corporate organisations are expected to be impacted positively. It is with this context that I welcome these discussions in the upcoming Horasis business meeting in Nigeria,” the President said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholders bemoan neglect of airlines by govt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Banks ‘broke,’ unable to assist carriers Aviation stakeholders have bemoaned the fate of Nigerian carriers, whom they said had not been as fortunate as their peers in other climes who have received bailouts from their governments. To worsen the situation, banks in Nigeria are near-broke and cannot support the financial needs to the airlines for […]
Business

LG excites sports lovers with larger screen OLED TVs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A global leader in consumer electronics, LG, has said it will continue to fill the vacuum created by the ‘new normal’ in the world of sports with its bigger screen TV innovations. LG Electronics, which recently released a new range of OLED TVs, said it specifically designed the products to meet the needs of sports […]
Business

11 years after, FG repairs Lagos airport taxi-way

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Eleven years after the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos taxi-way (Taxiway B) was abandoned under decrepit condition, the Federal Government has begun the reconstruction of the multi-billion naira facility to ensure air safety. Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this at the weekend, stressing that government was focusing more on critical safety facilities at many of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: