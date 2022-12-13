FDI: FG receives $1bn in mining sector

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamillekan Adegbite, has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria received over $1 billion in foreign direct investments for the mining sector in recent.times. He spoke during his presentation of the ministry’s achievements at the 9th edition of the PMB Scorecard series. He also said the ministry engaged over 500 prospective mining investors through international conferences, some of which, he said, had started setting up businesses in Nigeria. He listed some of them as Segilola Gold Company in Osun State, with an investment portfolio of $900 million that has paid about N1 billion to the Nigerian government in royalties. Adegbite said: ”There is African Natural Resources Ltd with an investment profile of 600 million dollars, Kano Smith Gold Refinery, Duka Gold and Precious Metals.” According to him, the ministry also launched the Gold Durbar in Kano, in partnership with Kian Smith Trade Company. Adegbite said: “It served as a regional gold marketplace to attract jewellers and gold buyers from across Nigeria, West Africa, and the rest of the world. “The event has boosted investment in the gold value chain, increasing access to data, providing visibility for policy decisions, stimulating the development of the trade of gold and developing the jewellery value chain.”
Report: Two-thirds central banks likely to issue digital currencies
More than two-thirds of central banks are likely to issue a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the short or medium term, a report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said. According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have pushed central banks into stepping efforts to create […]
Q1: Dangote Cement ramps-up production at Okpella plant
…as earnings per share hit N6.18 Dangote Cement has ramped up production at its newest plant in Okpella, Edo State, even as its earnings per share rose by 16.8 per cent to N6.18 in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Ramping up production at the Okpella plant is part of efforts to increase cement […]
NACCIMA, others organise workshop on cross-border trade
The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), in collaboration with LA International Cooperation, has developed a programme to tackle the issues facing crossborder trade in West Africa. The programme, which is a Capacity Building Needs Assessment (CBNA) Validation Workshop, is made up of three main components, including, improved and more […]
