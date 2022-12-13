Business

FDI: FG receives $1bn in mining sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamillekan Adegbite, has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria received over $1 billion in foreign direct investments for the mining sector in recent.times. He spoke during his presentation of the ministry’s achievements at the 9th edition of the PMB Scorecard series. He also said the ministry engaged over 500 prospective mining investors through international conferences, some of which, he said, had started setting up businesses in Nigeria. He listed some of them as Segilola Gold Company in Osun State, with an investment portfolio of $900 million that has paid about N1 billion to the Nigerian government in royalties. Adegbite said: ”There is African Natural Resources Ltd with an investment profile of 600 million dollars, Kano Smith Gold Refinery, Duka Gold and Precious Metals.” According to him, the ministry also launched the Gold Durbar in Kano, in partnership with Kian Smith Trade Company. Adegbite said: “It served as a regional gold marketplace to attract jewellers and gold buyers from across Nigeria, West Africa, and the rest of the world. “The event has boosted investment in the gold value chain, increasing access to data, providing visibility for policy decisions, stimulating the development of the trade of gold and developing the jewellery value chain.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: Two-thirds central banks likely to issue digital currencies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

More than two-thirds of central banks are likely to issue a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the short or medium term, a report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said. According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have pushed central banks into stepping efforts to create […]
Business

Q1: Dangote Cement ramps-up production at Okpella plant

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…as earnings per share hit N6.18 Dangote Cement has ramped up production at its newest plant in Okpella, Edo State, even as its earnings per share rose by 16.8 per cent to N6.18 in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Ramping up production at the Okpella plant is part of efforts to increase cement […]
Business

NACCIMA, others organise workshop on cross-border trade

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), in collaboration with LA International Cooperation, has developed a programme to tackle the issues facing crossborder trade in West Africa. The programme, which is a Capacity Building Needs Assessment (CBNA) Validation Workshop, is made up of three main components, including, improved and more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica