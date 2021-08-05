FDI: Investment in telecoms shrinks by 78%

…records lowest quarterly attraction in 8 years

Foreign investments in telecommunications declined by 78 per cent in the first six months of this year, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the Q1 and Q2’21 Capital Importation data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the sector attracted a total of $56.62 million in the six months, whereas, in the same period of last year FDI’s in the sector stood at $263.13 million.

A breakdown of the foreign investments attracted by the sector in the two quarters showed that $56.28 million was recorded in the first quarter, while the second quarter’s figure stood at paltry $0.34 million. Checks on the capital importation data for the sector since 2013 showed that the Q2’21 figure was the least quarterly investment the sector had recorded in the last eight years. For the Q2’21, the investments in telecoms represented 0.04 per cent of the total capital importation into the country for the period. NBS revealed that the total value of capital importation into the economy in the second quarter stood at $875.62 million.

This represents a decrease of 54.06 per cent compared to Q1’21 and a 32.38 per cent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020. While the general downtrend in FDI in the country’s economy is attributable to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the telecoms sector had been recording a decline in investments over the years. The decline in the sector, stakeholders said, is not unconnected with several challenges bedevilling the telecoms. For the first time in five years, the sector had recorded an increase in FDIs in 2019, as it attracted $944 million against $114.43 million recorded in 2018.

Until 2019, the sector had witnessed a consistent decline in investments for four years. For instance, the $544.6 million attracted by the sector in 2017 was 42 per cent less than $931.2 million recorded in 2016. The sector also witnessed a marginal decline in 2016 as the figure went down by 0.7 per cent from $938.1 million recorded in the preceding year. In 2015, capital importation into the sector had decreased by 5.7 per cent from $994.3 million it got in 2014. This was despite the government’s sustained efforts at wooing foreign investors into telecoms, with broadband infrastructure at the heart of various international campaigns. Stakeholders had blamed the past years’ downtrend in the sector on several challenges confronting players in the sector, noting that the environment was no longer conducive for more investments.

Specifically, the immediate past President of the Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, had expressed worry that the lull in foreign direct investment was also affecting operators’ efforts at deepening broadband penetration in the country. Teniola emphasised that Nigeria, more than any other time, currently needed FDI in the telecom sector to bridge the infrastructure gap. According to him, Nigeria needs FDI to be able to bridge the gap of 225 markets/communities yet to receive or make a voice call. Expressing a similar view at a recent forum, the current ATCON President, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, said the current instability in the country’s forex market has been a major discouragement for many foreign investors who are interested in the country’s telecoms.

Speaking during a virtual forum organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Nnamani said a lot of foreign investors, who have seen the huge opportunities in Nigeria, were willing to invest but feeling concerned about the instability of the exchange rate.

“It has been estimated that the country would require $100 billion investments in the next 10 years to bridge the existing infrastructure gap in the telecom sector, but where is the money going to come from? “The exchange rate situation in Nigeria is of serious concern for foreign investors, they are not sure of what the situation would be by the time they want to repatriate their returns. “Their returns on investments could be halved due to the fluctuations in the exchange rate. If we want to see the investors, we have to first address the foreign exchange situation,” he said. Nnamani said another factor hindering foreign investment in the sector was the high cost of doing business in Nigeria. According to him, the investors will always look for markets where there is the ease of doing business and where their returns on investments are guaranteed.

