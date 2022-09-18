FDI: Nigeria to host Global Investment Summit in NY

In its continued bid to further open up the country’s economy to international capital and attract foreign investment, the Nigerian government, in collaboration with the Africa Business Roundtable, will organise the second edition of the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), a global economic investment platform, in New York, United States.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the high-level event will be held on Thursday on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly taking place in the American city.

Holding alongside the annual global gathering, the NIEPF is expected to draw the presence of world leaders in politics, economy, media as well as Civil Society Organisations and international media to focus on the vast economic potentials of Nigeria and Africa’s leading economy.

Most significantly, Shehu said, Buhari will deliver the keynote address at the event and will also host a High-Level Presidential Session with fellow Presidents and Heads of delegations on Issues That Need Joint Action for African Countries on the Development Drive such as the Post COVID-19 recovery and financing priorities; Africa’s Investment Climate and Market as well as De-risking the Continent.

“The NIEPF will bring together top Nigerian government functionaries as well as renowned and highly respected global public and private sector players rubbing minds on Nigeria’s Economic Outlook, focusing on Nigeria in The Global Economy; and International Partnership for Nigeria on The Development Drive,” he said.

