F’Eagles seek ticket to World Cup

…as Bosso boys face Uganda

 

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria hope to secure a passage to the FIFA U-20 World Cup as they face Uganda in the quarterfinal of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Four countries will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia later in July and the Ladan Bosso boys will desperately put their eyes on picking one of the tickets Uganda will head into this quarterfinal match-up high on confidence after finishing top of Group A thanks to two draws against Congo and Sudan, a win over the Central African Republic, and the luck of drawn lots.

 

It is thrilling to note that Uganda only made their debut appearance at the U-20 AFCON in the last edition, but they shocked all, including themselves, as they surmounted all obstacles to reach the final. And even then, it took a resilient Ghana side to condemn them to a runners-up finish. Their current U-20 squad looks even more talented than that 2021 team, and they have lost only one competitive game since 2022.

 

And adding Nigeria to their list of conquered opponents will add no small credence to their burgeoning reputation. But the Flying Eagles are not your regular mediocre foes. Nigeria are the most successful team in the history of the U-20 AFCON, with seven titles.

 

In their 17 appearances at the continental championship, only on two occasions did the Flying Eagles fail to make it to the semifinal of the competition.

 

Nigeria missed the 2021 edition but were champions as recently as 2015 when Musa Muhammed’s tournamenthigh four goals and Taiwo Awoniyi’s three goals lifted them to a podium finish. Ladan Bosso’s boys may not be as gifted as that victorious team led by veteran coach Manu Garba.

 

Still, they have shown resilience and battle-readiness in bouncing back from an early defeat to Senegal to make it past the group stage with wins over hosts Egypt and Mozambique. And according to CAF, they also showed good sportsmanship to be worthy winners of the Group Stage Fair Play award.

