F’Eagles star targets World Cup ticket

After winning his second Man of the Match award against Mozambique on Saturday, Nigeria U-20 star, Solomon Agbalaka, has said his target remains a World Cup ticket.

The defender scored the only goal in Nigeria 1-0 defeat of host country, Egypt, in the team’s second game of the group stage before a 2-0 defeat of Mozambique that secured Nigeria’s space in the quarterfinal. Despite not being among the scorers, Agbalaka was on Saturday named man-of-thematch, the same award he won against Egypt.

The left-back said the main target now was to get to the semis where the team would secure a slot among the four teams that would represent the continent at the FIFA U-20 World Cup later in the year.

“Repeatedly, the head Coach has been telling us that our main goal is to pick a ticket to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. Now, we are just 90 minutes and a win away from achieving that objective,” he said.

“As an individual, I’m already looking far and beyond just qualifying for the World Cup, and am optimistic me and my team mates, with the guidance of our coaches, can go all the way and win for Nigeria, a record extending eight title, in addition to qualifying for the tournament in Indonesia.”

Nigeria qualified to the next round behind Senegal, who won their entire Group A matches; while tournament hosts Egypt and Mozambique exited the competition, with just one point each, from their opening goalless draw on Day- 1.

Like this: Like Loading...