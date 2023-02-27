Sports

F’Eagles star targets World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

After winning his second Man of the Match award against Mozambique on Saturday, Nigeria U-20 star, Solomon Agbalaka, has said his target remains a World Cup ticket.

The defender scored the only goal in Nigeria 1-0 defeat of host country, Egypt, in the team’s second game of the group stage before a 2-0 defeat of Mozambique that secured Nigeria’s space in the quarterfinal. Despite not being among the scorers, Agbalaka was on Saturday named man-of-thematch, the same award he won against Egypt.

The left-back said the main target now was to get to the semis where the team would secure a slot among the four teams that would represent the continent at the FIFA U-20 World Cup later in the year.

“Repeatedly, the head Coach has been telling us that our main goal is to pick a ticket to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. Now, we are just 90 minutes and a win away from achieving that objective,” he said.

“As an individual, I’m already looking far and beyond just qualifying for the World Cup, and am optimistic me and my team mates, with the guidance of our coaches, can go all the way and win for Nigeria, a record extending eight title, in addition to qualifying for the tournament in Indonesia.”

Nigeria qualified to the next round behind Senegal, who won their entire Group A matches; while tournament hosts Egypt and Mozambique exited the competition, with just one point each, from their opening goalless draw on Day- 1.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: US diplomats to boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics

Posted on Author Reporter

The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The White House said no official delegation would be sent to the games because of concerns about China’s human rights record, reports the BBC. But it said US athletes could attend the games and would have the government’s full support. […]
Sports

Lionel Messi dethroned as world’s best player

Posted on Author Reporter

…Ronaldo drops to No. 34 Following the release of the Football Manager 2022 Main Winter Update, which features an updated player database, Lionel Messi has been dethroned as the best player in the world on the game. Lionel Messi is no longer ranked as the best player in the world on Football Manager 2022. Sports […]
Sports

Rohr laments absence of Eagles stars’ in top EPL clubs

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, is regretting that most of the national team players do not play for big sides like Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea. The German tactician although appreciates that two of his stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi feature for high-flying Leicester City, he still lamented that majority of them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica