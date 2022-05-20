Sports

F’Eagles target regional trophy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…seek Squirrels’ cap to attain glory

Nigeria and neighbours Benin Republic, both already qualified for the 17th Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, will slug it out on Friday to determine which of the two teams is the best U-20 squad in the West African Football Union B zone.

Like Nigeria, Benin Republic emerged winners of their pool in the group phase, above second-placed Cote d’Ivoire, and then defeated Burkina Faso, second –placed team in Group B, 2-1 in the first semifinals match on Wednesday. Seven-time African champions Nigeria also defeated Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 after extra time in a tense and turgid affair at the Stade General Seyni Kountché, the winner coming from the penalty spot 21 minutes into extra time after both teams were locked at 1-1 following regulation time. Today’s encounter will confer bragging rights on the winning side and immense confidence going into next year’s continental finals, and Coach Ladan Bosso said on yesterday that his boys are ready to go all out for the trophy. “We are happy to have the AFCON ticket under our belts now, but we want more. The Cup is now within reach and we will go all out for it. We want to be WAFU B champions. That will give us tremendous boost going into the African championship next year.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Messi becomes free agent as Barcelona contract ends

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi is officially a free agent after his contract with Barcelona came to an end. Messi’s three-year-contract with the club expired at midnight on Thursday, leaving him with the choice of extending it or choosing another team, reports Sky Sports. The 34-year-old – often regarded as the best footballer in the world – […]
Sports

Giggs to appear at Manchester court

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ryan Giggs will make his first appearance at Manchester Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing. The Wales manager is due to appear at 9.45am in front of His Honour Judge Dean QC, The Honorary Recorder of Manchester. Former Manchester United footballer Giggs was charged with causing actual bodily harm […]
Sports

Aribo, Balogun equal Kanu’s record at Arsenal

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles duo, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun, on Saturday equaled Kanu Nwankwo unbeaten run over a season with Arsenal after helping Rangers to an unbeaten Scottish season.   Peerless Rangers swept aside Aberdeen 4-0 to end the Scottish Premiership term unbeaten before officially lifting the title for the 55th time. Steven Gerrard’s side are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica