F’Eagles to play Zambia’s U20 team in two friendlies in Nigeria

Seven-time African champions, Flying Eagles of Nigeria will take on their Zambian counterparts in two friendly games in the Nigerian capital city as part of preparations for this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The tour has been consummated following a request letter from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on January 13, and which met with the ready acceptance of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

Through a letter dated January 14, 2023, Adrian Kashala, FAZ’s General Secretary, said the Zambia football-ruling body was agreeable to the proposal. The proposal for the tour includes FAZ flying the Junior Chipolopolo to Nigeria while the NFF will bear the cost of accommodation, feeding and other logistics for the Zambia delegation.

The two matches will take place on Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30 respectively.

Free-scoring Flying Eagles have scored a total of 10 goals in two friendly games since resuming camp after the yuletide period – the latest being a 5-1 mauling of Galadima FC in Abuja on Wednesday.

Champions of the WAFU B U20 Championship held in Niger Republic in May 2022, the Flying Eagles have been drawn to play hosts Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place 19th February – 11th March this year.

Zambia, champions of the 2017 Africa U20 Cup of Nations which they hosted, reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Korea Republic the same year, before losing to Italy after extra time in Suwon.

In Egypt, Zambia will be up against Tunisia, Benin Republic and The Gambia in Group C, while Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo battle things out in Group B.

All four semi-finalists in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa at the 23rd FIFA U20 World Cup finals slated for Indonesia May 20 – June 11 this year.

 

