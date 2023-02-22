F’Eagles’ll bounce back, Bosso assures

…as Nigeria face Egypt in make-or-mar tie today

Flying Eagles of Nigeria confront the Junior Pharaohs of Egypt in their must-win second group game of the ongoing U-20 African Cup of Nations and coach Ladan Bosso insisted the team is still in a buoyant mood despite losing their opening game to Senegal and would shock the host country today to keep themselves in the tournament.

The Eagles slipped to a 1-0 defeat against the Junior Teranga Lions on Sunday and could say goodbye to the tournament if they failed to at least avoid defeat against the host, today.

Bosso, who failed to qualify the team for the last AFCON and World Cup, insisted that his side is ready to bounce back and his players have learnt from their mistakes and reflection of their desire to go all the way would be on display against the hosts.

“There are high expectations at home and with the level of preparation and support from the federation, we have no reason not to give our best.

“Nevertheless, we’ve lost to Senegal in a manner in which we shouldn’t have, but then we just have to check out where we went wrong. “I want people to know that the spirit is very high, though the morale was down after the first game we as coaches have to raise the spirit of the players.

“I think losing the first match is not something that cannot be amended, it was even good that will be lost at the beginning than lose in the end. “We have time to adjust and we must show Nigerians, we hope that after adjusting to the errors we will have a good result.

We seek the prayers and cooperation of Nigerians”, he said. The kick-off time for Wednesday’s game is 7 pm local time (6 pm Nigeria time).

