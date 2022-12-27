F’Eagles’ll qualify for the World Cup – Oyekale

One of the assistant coaches of the Nigeria U-20 team, Oladunni Oyekale, has said the team has the quality to scale through the hurdle of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and qualify for the World Cup in Indonesia.

Speaking with our correspondent, Oyekale said Nigeria was in a tough group with host Egypt and another West African power house, Senegal and Mozambique. “We are in a difficult group no doubt but we have what it takes to qualify,” he said.

“Senegal and the host, Egypt as a country are very good with junior team but the quality is also in our team and the most crucial thing is that, we are not playing anyone of them first, so we must get our three points to boost the team’s confidence.

“The team will be resuming early January and the head coach, Ladan Bosso, already told all the players including the foreign-based to resume on January 9, any player not in camp by then should forget about it.”

