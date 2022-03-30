Fear, anguish in Kaduna

El-Rufai visits victims in the hospital

At least, 10 persons have been allegedly killed and scores injured in the rail attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train. The Kaduna State Government said the evaluation of passengers had been completed, but was yet to give the actual number of those killed, kidnapped and injured. The attack coming days after the attempted attack at the general area around the Kaduna International Airport has created fear among residents and anguish among those that have been affected by the bandits’ attack. Before now, the Kaduna Abuja highway has been a source of worry for many people owing to the frequent attacks by bandits on travellers.

T he attacks on the road have led many to abandon the highway, resulting in the use of the train to travel to and from Abuja and Kaduna. However, the Monday night attack has left many residents feeling stranded over what mode of transportation to use in travelling to and from Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Government said a search and rescue operation is underway in the general area where the attack took place. This was after the completion of the evacuation process from the epicentre of the attack around Dutse village along the rail track.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...