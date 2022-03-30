News

Fear, anguish in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

El-Rufai visits victims in the hospital

At least, 10 persons have been allegedly killed and scores injured in the rail attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train. The Kaduna State Government said the evaluation of passengers had been completed, but was yet to give the actual number of those killed, kidnapped and injured. The attack coming days after the attempted attack at the general area around the Kaduna International Airport has created fear among residents and anguish among those that have been affected by the bandits’ attack. Before now, the Kaduna Abuja highway has been a source of worry for many people owing to the frequent attacks by bandits on travellers.

T he attacks on the road have led many to abandon the highway, resulting in the use of the train to travel to and from Abuja and Kaduna. However, the Monday night attack has left many residents feeling stranded over what mode of transportation to use in travelling to and from Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Government said a search and rescue operation is underway in the general area where the attack took place. This was after the completion of the evacuation process from the epicentre of the attack around Dutse village along the rail track.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged N12.7m fraud: EFCC arrests Yahoo boy, pastor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n , (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected internet fraudster, one Adebayo Olawale, and his pastor, Gbenga Moses Adesoju. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest was effected […]
News

“If You Want Something, Do Everything You Can To Achieve It.” Rosemarie Guadalupe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A few things stand out when you first meet Rosemarie Guadalupe; her confidence in any situation stands out the most. Most people struggle with self-belief and conviction, but Guadalupe says she has found the ultimate mantra that keeps her grounded and boosts her determination to succeed. Rosemarie Guadalupe is a social media star, Instagram model, […]
News

Counter-insurgency: Six Super Tucano aircraft arrive Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   Eight days after leaving the United States (US), six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived the country, preparatory to their induction into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). The attack platforms represent the first set of aircraft being expected, to reinvigorate the on-going counter-insurgency operation in the North East. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica