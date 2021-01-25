Fear grips Benue over leaked video of suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Palpable fear and tension have gripped the people of Benue State, especially those living along the coastal plains over a leaked video of suspected Boko Haram insurgents that has dominated the social media space camped in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The fear came against the backdrop of an alarm raised by Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the weekend that members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect were currently gathering in a forest at the Benue/ Nasarawa border.

Since the alarm was raised, there had been uneasy calm in the state, a development that had forced the state security council to meet this week on the issue and other security challenges confronting the state.

Reacting on the matter, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Terver Akase, said the state would always be the target of armed bandits and insurgents. “Their target will always be Benue State even as they are now assembling in Nasarawa State”.

Akase disclosed that the state security council would be meeting this week on the issue of the influx of armed herders into the state. He recalled that Governor Ortom had alerted the country about the agenda of armed bandits, adding that; ‘Whether they are herdsmen or Boko Haram, the target is the same, to take over the land’.

The governor’s spokesman said the state government had been proactive on the issue and would continue to sustain its collaboration and support to security agencies to guarantee the safety of the people.

Like this: Like Loading...