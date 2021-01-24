Metro & Crime

Fear grips Benue over video of suspected B’Haram insurgents in Nasarawa forest

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Palpable fear and tension have gripped people of Benue, especially those living along the river plains, over a leaked video of suspected Boko Haram insurgents that has dominated the social media space camped in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The fear came against the backdrop of an alarm raised by Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule at the weekend that members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect are currently gathering in a forest at the Benue/Nasarawa border.
Since the alarm was raised, there has been uneasy calm in the state, a development which has forced the state’s Security Council to meet this week on the issue and other security challenges confronting the state.
Reacting on the matter, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase said the state will always be the target of armed bandits and insurgents.
“Their target will always be Benue State even as they are now assembling in Nasarawa State,” he said.
Akase disclosed that the Security Council would be meeting this week on the issue of the influx of armed herders into the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Arrested Lagos FSARS officers are innocent, supermarket owner insists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Facts, Wednesday, emerged over the circumstances that led to the arrest of two operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS), in Lagos and other allegations of maltreatment leading to massive protests and calls for the scrapping of the outfit. It was learnt that the incident in Lagos took place in a popular supermarket located […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo CAN gives guidelines for churches’ re-opening

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Ahead of the reopening of worship centers in Oyo State as directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter has recommended multiple services in all churches. Speaking in Ibadan Thursday, the new CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said the measure was to fulfil the state government’s conditions regarding the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Ondo bans cross-over vigils, postpones students’ resumption

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 currently sweeping across some countries, the Ondo State government has canceled Cross Over vigils across the state as a measure towards curbing the spread of the disease.   The state government also disclosed that the resumption of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools had been postponed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica