Fear grips Benue over video of suspected B’Haram insurgents in Nasarawa forest

Palpable fear and tension have gripped people of Benue, especially those living along the river plains, over a leaked video of suspected Boko Haram insurgents that has dominated the social media space camped in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The fear came against the backdrop of an alarm raised by Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule at the weekend that members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect are currently gathering in a forest at the Benue/Nasarawa border.

Since the alarm was raised, there has been uneasy calm in the state, a development which has forced the state’s Security Council to meet this week on the issue and other security challenges confronting the state.

Reacting on the matter, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase said the state will always be the target of armed bandits and insurgents.

“Their target will always be Benue State even as they are now assembling in Nasarawa State,” he said.

Akase disclosed that the Security Council would be meeting this week on the issue of the influx of armed herders into the state.