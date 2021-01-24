Fear grips Benue over video of suspected B’Haram insurgents in Nasarawa forest

Palpable fear and tension have gripped people of Benue, especially those living along the river plains, over a leaked video of suspected Boko Haram insurgents that has dominated the social media space camped in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State.
Since the alarm was raised, there has been uneasy calm in the state, a development which has forced the state’s Security Council to meet this week on the issue and other security challenges confronting the state.
“Their target will always be Benue State even as they are now assembling in Nasarawa State,” he said.