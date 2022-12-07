News

Fear grips non-performing contractors in Anambra

Contractors doing road contracts in Anambra State now live in fear following clues that more non- performing contractors may lose their jobs. It would be recalled that the contractor handling the Ekwulobia-Isuofia road lost his contract following the termination of his contract by Governor Charles Soludo yesterday.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that at construction sites in Anambra State, many contractors have mobilized fully to site for fear of having their contracts terminated. When contacted, the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime, told this reporter that his boss is a stickler to standards and quality, adding that the governor has paid the contractors up front and as such have no reason whatsoever not to deliver. “There is nothing to fear about if a contractor is doing his job based on specifications as stipulated in the contract agreement.

“This is Anambra tax payers money at work and we cannot allow public funds to be wasted by non-performing contractors and the governor will not fail to use the big stick where necessary”, he said. Aburime further explained that every contract has durations and contractors must stick to those durations and deliver quality road construction to Anambra people.

 

