Fear grips Osun community as cultist threatens residents, monarch

Police hunt Oko’ lu over killing, arson, rape

E de community in Osun State is in fear of being attacked over the activities of a notorious criminal group who have been causing mayhem in the last nine years. Worried by his nefarious activities in the town, the Osun State Police Command has declared Rasheed Hammed, called ‘Rasidi Baale Oko’lu,’ wanted for murder, arson, ritual killing, armed robbery, rape and kidnapping in the town. Hammed, a welder by vocation, is being trailed by the security agents for allegedly causing death of many people in Ede community, threatening community leaders, monarch and other peace loving people with deaths, Finding revealed that the suspect has been causing menace in Ede and the entire Osun State, leading to insurrection and fear among the people in the peaceful community.

The command warned that anybody who harbour the suspect would be treated by the police as accomplice to the crimes. However, it said that people with useful information to his whereabouts would be handsomely rewarded. Already, the ancient town of Ede has suddenly turned to a war zone where properties and human lives no longer have values Innocent people and their properties are being destroyed as a result of clash between a notorious wanted cultists led Hammed, alias ‘Rasidi Baale Oko’lu,’ with some members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in the community. It was gathered that the clash between the OPC members and the leader of the suspected cultist started in 2009.

As at last week, several people have been killed, while properties worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed at Isale Osun area and other parts of Ede. A source , who does not want his name mentioned said that the Isale Osun compound, where the suspected Hammed came from had been deserted. Also, it was gathered that some elders in the town had made some moves to find a lasting solution to the quarrel between the two warring groups in order to allow peace reign in the town. New Telegraph gathered that after the Osun State Police Command had made all available avenues to pacify the suspected cultist leader and the OPC in order to allow peace reign in the town. Hammed was declared missing for murdered, arson, ritual killing, armed robbery, rape and kidnapping in the town. Meanwhile, the state Police Command later declared him wanted when they couldn’t arrest him. The command noted that anyone that harboured him would also be treated as a criminal.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, said Hammed was declared wanted in connection with offences of murder, arson, ritual killing and armed robbery. He said: “Suspect has been causing menace in Ede and the entire Osun state. Anybody who harbour the suspect would be treated by the police as accomplice to the crimes. Anybody having useful information to his whereabouts would be handsomely rewarded.” Meanwhile, the suspect in the voice note made public threatened to unleash violence whenever he returns to Ede town with his boys.

He said: “I am warning all residents that I am coming and when I return, the effect will be felt by many people. Those not involved in the crises will pay for it. Before now, people used to see me and greet me. But when I return, if you see me, you see death.

I see you, you die, you see me, you die.” It was gathered that the suspected cultist also said that the way out of the crisis is for police operatives and members of Oodua Peoples Congress to desist from hunting him and his family members at Isale Osun. Recently, he was allegedly linked to the death of One Hassan Adedeji, a Higher National Diploma (HND) graduate of Banking and Finance of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, awaiting his call-up letter, as well as an Okada rider, whose identities were not made known. Before that, he was alleged to have been involved in dearly clashes with the OPC men at different times in the community, which had resulted in death of many residents.But Rasidi in a voice note obtained by our correspondent said his decision not to join OPC was because those that invited him were involved in crime. The suspect, who spoke in Yoruba language in the voice notes also accused the town monarch, of using some OPC members to hunt him and called on elders of the community to intervene, warning that he would return to the town and cause mayhem. Hammed in the voice notes alleged that one Doki a member of OPC, and One Oriade had invited him and his boys to join OPC, but he declined because of the advice from those that were already members of the group, who revealed to him that those that invited him were armed robbers. He said: ” I am a thug and I was earning money on the street. I don’t steal. I am not a thief. I am an artisan.

I am a welder. They wanted me and my boys to join them in OPC. But then I have people I regarded as mothers and elderly ones that were OPC members. People told me that those who invited me to OPC were thieves, especially Doki. In my presence, one of those that invited me to OPC went to steal an iron rod and he killed someone at the scene about five years ago in same Ede. “Despite their antecedents, some elders in the community still indulged and continue to associate with them. I rejected the invitation to join OPC.

That made them attack my base. They came in the early hours of February 2, 2020, but we dealt with them. Those that came were OPC members. Because they suffered heavy casualties, they had to join forces with a member Special Anti -Robbery Squad from Osun police Command. “Timi of Ede ordered us not to involve in violence again and we all abide by the order. However, after all that, the OPC men still attacked me on December 4, 2021, and two of my younger brothers were killed right in front of a police station. And one other that ran into the police station was traced into the station and he was also killed in the presence of the policemen.

“Some few elders that spoke to me only pleaded but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. I listened to the pleading and I mourned the dead. I bought gifts, made stickers campaigning for peace in Ede land. I funded street light project in our area, I distributed food items to all the mosques in our area. After all the efforts, these OPC men still attacked and killed my elder brother at Owode, Ede. Apart from the deceased named Kehinde, my younger brother was shot in the stomach and I was also shot sev-eral times and they went away with my vehicle.

“After that, Doki, Oriade and Jagunlabi killed my mother. She was killed on Tuesday, 22nd February 2022. I hereby appealed to all indigenes, Osun State Government, Federal Government to intervene. All royal fathers in Osun should also intervene. Some OPC men also came to Isale Osun in our family house on March 9, 2022, they packed people’s property and took them away in five buses. No one could do anything about it.

I am using this medium to tell all Ede residents that I am coming and when I return, the effect will be felt by many people. Those not involved in the crises will pay for it. Before now, people used to see me and greet me. But when I return, if you see me, you see death. I see you, you die, you see me, you die.” Meanwhile, the National President of Vigilante group in Nigeria, Alhaji Hussain Ridwan, alias Yasalam said that as one of the elders of Ede land, I and other elders in the town were making efforts to restore peace back to the town. He noted that it was unfortunate incident, saying that 2022 was the eleven year that the crisis had been on in Ede.

He said the crisis started immediately after the present monarch was crown in 2009 and the lasting solution to the crisis was to call the OPC leaders and some elders from the Rasidi family at Isale Osun to resolve the lingering crisis. Also, the Osun State Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Prince Adedeji Aladesawe in a state dissociated the group from the continuous spate of killings in the state, warning criminals including kidnappers and cultists to stay away from the state or face the wrath of the law. Aladesawe, while seeking peace, restated the group support to the traditional ruler of Ede,Timi,Oba Munirudeen Lawal, to ensure that the ancient town is safe for the people.

The OPC in a statement on Monday condemned the indiscriminate killings in Ede and other parts of the state, insisting that the group would always work with other security outfits to nip the dastardly acts in the bud. He said: “There is need for us as a group to raise our voices against the indiscriminate killings in Ede, and other parts of the state. “The Osun State OPC, under the amiable leadership of the Aare-onakakanfo of Yoruba land,Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, is law-abiding and we have been doing our best to secure the state from kidnappers, cultists and their allies. “From our findings, the recent crisis is cult-related killings, however, there was a report linking the mayhem to one “Rashidi Oko-ilu,” who according to reports has been a major threat to Ede town and its environs. He has been terrorising the people and causing untold hardship to the people of the ancient town.

The suspect had become a thorn in the flesh of all the security agencies in the state but the fact still remains that there is need to stop this lawlessness and OPC will do everything under the ambit of law to stop the reckless killings.”

The OPC chieftain, however, assured residents of the ancient town of the group support, maintaining that they are ready to work with the police to ensure that Osun state regains its position as one of the most peaceful states in the country. Already, Osun State Government had also intervened, restating the state government’s determination to apprehend perpetrators of the crisis. The government in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, described the incidents as criminal and dastardly, insisting that the state government would stop at nothing to ensure those perpetrating violence are made to pay for their actions along with their sponsors.

