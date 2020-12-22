Fear grips people after nursing mother abducted in Kano

There is apprehension in Kano after suspected bandits abducted a nursing mother after killing a vigilante at Falgore Forest of Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano State over the weekend.

The Chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Malami Rogo, said the gunmen attacked the village on Sunday night, killing a vigilante who went with a security team to accost them after they abducted the nursing mother.

He said the gunmen had stormed the residence of one Yusuf Falgore where they abducted the woman and her baby.

He said the slain vigilante has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Rogo is a border town between Kano and Katsina states on the way to Niger Republic.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

“The police received a security report that around 1:30 am in Falgore town some criminals abducted a 40-year-old nursing mother,” Kiyawa said. He did not mention the baby in his release.

Like this: Like Loading...