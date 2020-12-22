Metro & Crime

Fear grips people after nursing mother abducted in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

There is apprehension in Kano after suspected bandits abducted a nursing mother after killing a vigilante at Falgore Forest of Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano State over the weekend.
The Chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Malami Rogo, said the gunmen attacked the village on Sunday night, killing a vigilante who went with a security team to accost them after they abducted the nursing mother.
He said the gunmen had stormed the residence of one Yusuf Falgore where they abducted the woman and her baby.
He said the slain vigilante has been buried according to Islamic rites.
Rogo is a border town between Kano and Katsina states on the way to Niger Republic.
The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.
“The police received a security report that around 1:30 am in Falgore town some criminals abducted a 40-year-old nursing mother,” Kiyawa said. He did not mention the baby in his release.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged $890,000 fraud: EFCC probes Lebanese

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday, said it had commenced the investigation of two Lebanese – Dina Jihad, Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed – “who were arrested by officers of the Customs Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State”. According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. […]
Metro & Crime

Customs officer kills father of four in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

A Customs officer has reportedly shot dead a 40-year-old driver, Abdulrman Sani Bunza, in Jamba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Abdulrman’s family yesterday called on the Federal Government and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure justice for the victim. His father, Muhammad Sani Bunza, told journalists that members of the family were ready to […]
Metro & Crime

Benue police arrest varsity student while  selling car of prof he robbed, Killed

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Benue says it has arrested Mr Jeremiah Nnamdi, a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) over the alleged killing of an associate professor at the institution, Karl Kwaghger. This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene. NAN reports that the university […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: