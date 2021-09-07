Fear making S’East comply with Monday sit-at-home, says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that the people of the Southeast continue to observe the Monday sit-athome order despite its suspension by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) because of fear.

The governor, who raised the alarm that the economy of the region could be endangered if the situation is allowed to continue, said this yesterday while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa While praying that God would give the country another President with a good heart like Buhari in 2023, Umahi declared that it was too early for the people of the Southeast to be talking of Igbo presidency. He also told newsmen that he invited the President to come for commissioning of 20 projects, including roads, hospitals, malls, by November.

The governor equally disclosed that governors of the South-east zone were collaborating with Ohaneze-Ndigbo to work on the grievances of the youth with a view to addressing their allegation of marginalization against the zone.

Commenting on the Monday sit-at-home by workers of the zone despite the purported suspension of the order by the IPOB, Umahi said: “Well, I think it’s not more or less complying to the directive of IPOB or no IPOB. Suspended or not suspended.

It is a question of fear. You know, the easiest thing to do is to carry a weapon and kill somebody, and that’s what happened in the past.

And that’s why some people in the Southeast are afraid of coming out. Even if you go to the street and you hold an AK-47, you will see everybody will desert the street. So it’s not a question of compliance. It’s a question of fear.”

