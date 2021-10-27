Fear of epidemic grips residents of Imafon

The dump of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority is giving the residents of Imafon and its environs sleepless nights. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the nightmare the residents of the axis go through daily.

Men and officers of the Waste Management Authority have in recent time moved against the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to the relief of the residents who have expressed worry over a possible epidemic in the town. Apart from arresting those who violate the environment law, the Authority has increased the number of waste disposal vans, making the state capital to wear a new look in recent times. Before this effort, the stench coming from the refuse dumped along major streets in Akure was causing concern among residents of the state capital.

The heaps of refuse littered the Oba-Adesida road, Leo junction, Lafe Junction and Arakale roads of the state capital after each weekend. Heaps of refuse also dotted areas like the NEPA Roundabout, Oyemekun Road and Democracy Park among others. The interesting part of the refuse dumps at Democracy Park and Oba-Adesida was the presence of market men and women with their customers. The traders and refuse competed for space in the markets. With the men of the Waste Management Authority and the contractors hired to evacuate the heap of refuse doing well in clearing the dirt, the dumpsite where all this debris is deposited has been giving the people living in the axis sleepiness nights.

Among others, the communities around Imafon include Igbatoro, Sajowa and Ilado. These communities were hitherto agrarian settlements, with few people living in the area. But with the high cost of procuring land for building purposes in Akure, the state capital, many people have migrated from the state capital to these neighbouring communities.

This development has made several people including students, civil servants and traders to pass through the route where the dirt is dumped on a daily basis. With the stench coming from the dumpsite, palpable fear of epidemichadgrippedtheresidentsof Imafon, and its environs which are located in Akure North Local Government area of the state. The stench coming from the dumpsite located in the Imafon, the headquarters of Waste Management Authority is causing concern among residents of the area. Medical experts have expressed worry over the danger the indiscriminate dumping of refuse posed to the health of the citizenry of the community.

They urged the state government to engage more companies in clearing of before it leads to another round of epidemic in a country already battling with the coronavirus, cholera and Lassa fever. One of the residents in the area, who lives in Imafon Town, Mr. Oluwaseun Akingboye, described the heap of refuse as an eyesore of the 21st Century.

He lamented that the waste management agency does not consider the hygiene and health of the people. Akingboye recounted that there was a time when the trucks packing dirt and waste from Akure Metropolis dump the refuse on the main road, making it extremely difficult for motorists and passers-by to ply the road.

His words: “It was worse during the rainy season as the trucks dispose of the refuse by the roadside and the heap littered more than half of the road. We find it hard to pass through the road. The waste management agency did all these with impunity. “Aside littering the area with dirt, the stench from the site pervades the area and exposes the people living around there to great health hazards and dangers. Nobody can pass through the area without covering his or her nose.” He mentioned that the waste management agency also aggravated the bad condition of the roads due to the large number of trucks that ply the road on a daily basis.

This, he bemoaned, has further meted untold hardship on the people in the area. Another resident of the area, Mr Allen Temilola, disclosed that any time he was approaching the dumpsite; he would have to cover his nose because of the putrid smell oozing out of the stench. He noted that all manners of refuse and other unhealthy materials were packed and disposed of on the site. His words: “Some included faeces, cow dung and carcasses of animals.

During the rainy season, the water from the heap forms a rivulet on the road. “This attracts flies and generates bacteria that are harmful to human beings. The multiple effects of this environmental hazard are unquantifiable as the flies would not travel to perch on the inhabitants or passers-by in the area.” Temilola said he had not experienced that kind of environmental rascality and hygiene abuse by operators of the company.

He added that the company does not care about the wellbeing of the people. A landlord, whose house is a few metres from the dump site, but pleaded to remain anonymous, decried the inhumane treatment he and his family are subjected to every day. He said the dump site makes his family susceptible to all manners of epidemic outbreak. According to him, he cannot open his windows at any period of the day to receive fresh air. He disclosed that the air in the area is polluted by the foul smell emanating from the dump site, saying it costs him extra money to get an alternative. He said: “I just pray we don’t die of shortage of breath in my house.

You dare not open your window let alone stay in your veranda or any open space in your own house for fresh air. The air here is not fresh, it is grossly polluted. “To make up for this, I make sure the generator is on always, especially now that we have been shut out of electricity for the past nine months. I buy fuel every day, and this makes additional expenses for us to survive in the family.” He revealed that some of the people who are yet to complete their buildings around the dump site have abandoned their buildings, saying: “I know two to three neighbours who have abandoned their houses and some are considering selling the property.”

Some of the passers-by, who spoke to our correspondent, also decried the poor training and management given to workers of the company. They said the workers, especially the motor-boys, do not bother about the hygiene and aesthetics of the capital city. They complained about the attitude of the staff and truck drivers, who litter the streets and road with refuse, packed while in transit. According to them, some of the refuse will fall off the truck and the workers would not bother to pick them up.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) at its September Congress asked the state government to do more than just removing dirt from Akure but make sure that the wastes are properly disposed of. In the communiqué at the end on the monthly congress and signed by the Secretary, Prince Leke Adegbite commended the government for its efforts to make the state capital achieve its lost glory of the cleanest city in the country The communiqué read “That the Congress commends the Ondo State Government for recent successes recorded in the management of Waste and urges the Ondo State Waste Management Authority to sustain the trend of ensuring that the state especially Akure remains Clean City.

“That the state government should devise new strategies to manage the dumpsite located on Igbatoro/Imafon road in Akure to prevent the looming epidemic in the area. “That while expressing satisfaction and applauding the responsive leadership traits of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in fixing deplorable Ogbese section of Akure-Owo Road, the union pleads with the state’s Ministry of Land and Infrastructure to come up with plans to fix portholes on major roads within Akure metropolis.

“That the Congress which expresses concern over the terrible condition of Akure-Ado Ekiti Highway for years, calls on the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola to mobilise contractors to reconstruct the road which has collapsed totally. The Union also appeals to Governors Kayode Fayemi and Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as well as members of the National Assembly from Ondo and Ekiti States to mount pressure on the federal government to fix the road in the interest of the people who suffer on the route daily.

