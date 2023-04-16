Fear of Nigeria losing out on OECD’ tax benefits heightens

Fear has heightened that Nigeria risks losing benefits it could gain for embracing two-pillar tax solution espoused by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). To reap from OECD benefits, Nigeria has been advised to commence immediate implementation of fiscal policy measures around global minimum tax rules. The country has also been advised to urgently review and streamline her tax incentives, as the rules will have the impact of allowing other jurisdictions to mop up taxes not collected in Nigeria due to tax incentives. The concerns/suggestions were raised by a delegation from the OECD, which met with Nigerian representatives on 4th and 5th April 2023, at a workshop it jointly organised with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to discuss maximisation of the benefits of the two-pillar solution for Nigeria. Effecting a change in fiscal policy measures, according to the OECD delegation, is expedient to Nigeria as jurisdictions around the world had commenced implementation of measures that will enable them reap top-up taxes allowed under the rules, which will be to the detriment of Nigeria from 2024, if no step is taken. A statement issued by Media Assistant to FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr.Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, said the concerns were expressed in the workshop’s outcome statement. The outcome statement was signed by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami and the OECD Representative, Mr. Ben Dickinson.