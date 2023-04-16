Fear of Nigeria losing out on OECD’ tax benefits heightens

Fear has heightened that Nigeria risks losing benefits it could gain for embracing two-pillar tax solution espoused by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). To reap from OECD benefits, Nigeria has been advised to commence immediate implementation of fiscal policy measures around global minimum tax rules. The country has also been advised to urgently review and streamline her tax incentives, as the rules will have the impact of allowing other jurisdictions to mop up taxes not collected in Nigeria due to tax incentives. The concerns/suggestions were raised by a delegation from the OECD, which met with Nigerian representatives on 4th and 5th April 2023, at a workshop it jointly organised with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to discuss maximisation of the benefits of the two-pillar solution for Nigeria. Effecting a change in fiscal policy measures, according to the OECD delegation, is expedient to Nigeria as jurisdictions around the world had commenced implementation of measures that will enable them reap top-up taxes allowed under the rules, which will be to the detriment of Nigeria from 2024, if no step is taken. A statement issued by Media Assistant to FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr.Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, said the concerns were expressed in the workshop’s outcome statement. The outcome statement was signed by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami and the OECD Representative, Mr. Ben Dickinson.
Related Articles
Old Mutual unveils’ The Money Beats Show’ to deepen financial literacy
Old Mutual Nigeria, a subsidiary of Africa’s financial services powerhouse, Old Mutual Limited (OML), has launched a radio programme entitled ‘The Money Beats Show’ on flagship Nigerian stations as part of its strategy to deepen financial education and adoption of insurance products for Nigerians. The programme is designed to drive critical financial lessons, including wealth […]
Zenith Bank retires DMD
Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive, the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs Adaora Umeoji has been retired from the board of the bank. It was revealed that Zenith Bank has issued a statement to disclose that its DMD has retired from the board from February 24, 2023, in line with […]
HP seizes 4.5m counterfeit print products in one year
The HP Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) team said it has confiscated over 4.5 million fraudulent print products, parts, and components – including large numbers of ink and toner cartridges – in raids across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. According to a statement from HP, the seizures took place between November […]