Fear of the Lord is beginning of wisdom

The expectation of the Lord, our God is that all things He created especially the human beings made in the image and likeness of the creator should fear and honour Him. The fear of God offers a special security to any man who makes it a priority. The fear of God brings about individual longevity leading the practitioner to heaven at the end of this earthly life. It is therefore optionally compulsory every human being should fear the Lord. That is why the Bible says in Proverbs 9:10-11, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding. For by me thy days shall be multiplied, and the years of thy life shall be increased”.

God created human beings for His pleasure for man is meant to render unconditional service to God, his creator. No man can say he is serving God without fearing Him. When we fear the Lord as human beings there are benefits accompanying it; but when we despise God the consequences are disastrous culminating into being thrown to hell fire for everlasting gnashing of teeth occasioned by constant burning by fire. God is not happy when any man dies in sin and goes to hell fire because it is a total negation of the purpose of our creation. God therefore wants man to fear Him.

That is why God is lamenting in the Bible book of Malachi 1:6-7 saying, “A son honoureth his father, and a servant his master: if then I be a father, where is mine honour? and if I be a master, where is my fear? saith the Lord of hosts unto you, O priests, that despise my name. And ye say, Wherein have we despised thy name? Ye offer polluted bread upon mine altar; and ye say, Wherein have we polluted thee? In that ye say, The table of the Lord is contemptible”. God demands respect, fear and honour from every human being He created. Unfortunately, either by commission or omission we despise and do not fear God.

When we fail to pay attention to the things of God by failing to do the commandment of God such as preaching the gospel, failing to attend services or even going late to programmes organized by the church of God we are dishonouring God. It worthy of note that offering dirty currency notes as offerings are signs of lack of fear of God. When we speak evil of things of God we are dishonouring God. All these things should be jettisoned to give way to perfect fear of God. Many people who go by Christian names claim to be children of God yet they commit sins with reckless abandon by indulging in armed robbery, ritual killings, kidnapping, fornication and adultery and other wickedness that are against the will of God. When an individual steals another person’s property when God says we should not steal, where is the fear of God in the person that does such a thing.

Anyone who fails to fear God will pay dearly for it because the person will be thrown to hell fire when he or she dies. It is therefore very important to fear the Lord, the cost notwithstanding. In Ezekiel 18:30-31 the Bible says, “Therefore I will judge you, O house of Israel, every one according to his ways, saith the Lord God.

Repent, and turn yourselves from all your transgressions; so iniquity shall not be your ruin. Cast away from you all your transgressions, whereby ye have transgressed; and make you a new heart and a new spirit: for why will ye die, O house of Israel”? God is therefore calling everyone who has failed in one way or the other to come back to God by repenting from his sins and fearing God. The fear of God will bring good things to any individual that fears God. Our Lord Jesus Christ came for the purpose of bringing us back to the fear of God. As you begin to fear and honour God you will make heaven at last in Jesus name.

