Fear over bank turmoil sparks flight to safe haven currencies

The safe haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen found support on Thursday from renewed fears of a global banking crisis, after contagion from the implosion of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank spread across the Atlantic to Swiss bank Credit Suisse, according to Reuters.

Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, after its shares on Wednesday plunged as much as 30%, which prompted the Swiss central bank to throw a financial lifeline to the embattled lender. While the news helped to stem some heavy selling in Asia trade, market sentiment remained fragile as worries mount that the recent stress unfolding across banks in the U.S. and Europe could be a harbinger of a widespread systemic crisis. That sent traders flocking to the greenback and yen, which are considered safer bets in times of turmoil, keeping the two currencies buoyed on Thursday.

