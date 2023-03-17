News

Fear over bank turmoil sparks flight to safe haven currencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The safe haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen found support on Thursday from renewed fears of a global banking crisis, after contagion from the implosion of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank spread across the Atlantic to Swiss bank Credit Suisse, according to Reuters.

Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, after its shares on Wednesday plunged as much as 30%, which prompted the Swiss central bank to throw a financial lifeline to the embattled lender. While the news helped to stem some heavy selling in Asia trade, market sentiment remained fragile as worries mount that the recent stress unfolding across banks in the U.S. and Europe could be a harbinger of a widespread systemic crisis. That sent traders flocking to the greenback and yen, which are considered safer bets in times of turmoil, keeping the two currencies buoyed on Thursday.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US Court To Sentence Hushpuppi On Valentine’s Day

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States attorney’s office at the central district of California says Ramon Abbas, the self-confessed Nigerian serial fraudster better known as Hushpuppi, will be sentenced on Valentine Day’s morning. According to BBC Pidgin, the court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, said Hushpuppi has been scheduled for sentencing on February 14. “The court […]
News

How Networking Can Transform Your Success Journey, as per Moritz Herbert

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Through using connections that he made via YouTube, Moritz Herbert was able to make his journey a successful one. His career began with his passion for online gaming, particularly with mobile games. The first video he uploaded to his YouTube channel was a Minecraft tutorial, which first launched his popularity. Ultimately, he amassed 430,000 subscribers […]
News

We’ll ensure exhaustive work on 2022 Budget – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…tasks MDAs on accountability, timeliness Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the National Assembly would “ensure exhaustive consideration” of the 2022 Budget and remained committed to the timely passage of the appropriation bill as it did in the last two years. Gbajabiamila noted that the next two to three […]

Leave a Reply