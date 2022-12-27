Fear over health of Ohanaeze President, Obiozor

There is widespread concern over the wellbeing of the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

Obiozor, an octogenarian, has reportedly been ailing and has not been able to sustain regular public appearance as his tasking position demands.

While there is no formal statement from his family, a few news outlets and the social media are rife with the speculation of his demise thereby heightening concerns over the health and wellbeing of the erudite Professor of International Relations.

Efforts to reach the Ohanaeze spokesman, Dr. Alex Ogbonna proved abortive as his mobile phone had been switched for a greater part of the day.

Other close sources to the renowned diplomat did not offer much help and also did not do much to dispel the rumour.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...