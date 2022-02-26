Fearless powers Pillions Hangout with Bikerz

The city of Lagos was agog recently with a biker fest of top power bikers’ clubs and non-bikers from across Nigeria who stormed the historic venue of Freedom Park, Lagos Island, in a revving power bike show. It was the ‘Pillions Hangout with Bikerz,’ sponsored by Fearless, a leading energy drink from beverage manufacturer, Rite Foods Limited.

Opeyemi Awomolo, Event Producer of the Pillions Hangout with Bikerz and convener of the initiative expressed excitement and appreciation to the Fearless brand for giving the bikers hangout event the electrifying energy it required. According to him, “There is no better brand that interprets what we do better than the Fearless brand because of its, I CAN, I AM spirit. Biking for me is an escape to freedom and to be a biker, you have to conquer your fears and become fearless.

This is why the Fearless brand is the best fit for such a sport in the country.” Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited said the sponsorship was in line with Rite Foods’ commitment to sports development.

The maiden Annual Biking event started with a novelty drag race to entertain Lagosians, especially those around the Lagos-East environs before the bikers retired to the Freedom Park venue where fans joined all the biking clubs, bikers, and non-bikers in enjoying great local bands, exciting entertainment with an artist appearance by legendary Afrobeat star, Femi Kuti.

