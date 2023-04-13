Fears over fuel subsidy removal

The recent threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to resist the move by those pushing for fuel subsidy removal as they are out to set the country on fire should be treated with utmost caution, understanding of the pros and cons towards a peaceful renegotiation.

The warning by the apex labour union came against the backdrop of an announcement that the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari was passing on the decision of petrol subsidy removal to the in-coming administration.

According to the General Secretary of NLC, Emma Ugboaja, no policy maker should drag Nigerian masses and workers into any increase in fuel price in the name of subsidy removal, insisting that organised labour will not accept it. He suggested instead that the focus should be on the local refining of petroleum products.

Similarly, the Pro-Labour Civil Society Organisations, the Joint Action Front (JAF) through its Secretary, Abiodun Aremu, said: “JAF is opposed to the neo-liberal policies of privatisation and deregulation at all times”.

According to him, such a policy regime is responsible for the hike in fuel prices, sharp corrupt practices in the petroleum sector and the artificial fuel crisis. Of significance is the need for the policy makers and the public to understand the implications of fuel subsidy removal.

It has been shown by experts on Nigeria’s economy, over the years, that it could cause inflation and reduce the economic welfare of the people. Similarly, it also hurts economic growth and reduces household income apart from making firms less competitive.

Narrowing it down to its impact on the quality of life of the citizens, removal of fuel subsidy without spending of the associated savings would increase the national poverty level. This is due to the con- sequent rise in inputs’ costs which is higher than the rise in selling prices of most firms and farms.

Unfortunately, the level of poverty has already escalated in the country. According to Doris Dokua Sasu of the online portal statista.com, as at February 2023, nearly 12 percent of the world population living in extreme poverty lived in Nigeria. That is considering the poverty threshold at 1.90 U.S. dollars a day. On the flip side, the promoters of fuel subsidy removal insist that it would unlock a minimum of N6 trillion in revenue into the federation account annually.

Additionally, there would be an end to the several years of plundering of the nation’s resources through the subsidy regime. According to the Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Olumide Adeosun, the marketers were not comfortable with the sustenance of petrol subsidy because it had over the Fears over fuel subsidy removal years stifled investment and growth in the sector. Similarly, the National Operations Controller, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, said the Federal Government had continued to subsidise the price of petrol because of continued regulation of the sector. On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said: “It is clear that the current petrol subsidy is fiscally unsustainable”.

This position, appealing as it is, brings to question the important issues of probity, accountability and transparency of the financial transactions that have bedevilled Nigeria’s oil sector for decades.

For instance, as widely reported in September 2022 some top management staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) were accused of awarding fraudulent multi-billion dollars contracts without recourse to procedure and due process. Leading the alleged corrupt acts, according to some concerned Nigerians is Bala Wunti, the Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Ser- vices (NAPMS).

Wunti allegedly awarded different contracts. That was in flagrant violation of the procurement processes and only to companies endorsed by him.

This comes in addition to other oddities such as the deliberate delay in getting the four refineries working. The discovery of some private oil pipelines taking the crude oil out of the country without payment made to the federation account is yet another.

There have also been reports that the Military Taskforce has demolished a number of refineries in Niger Delta creeks. Added to the widespread pipeline vandalization in some parts of the Niger-Delta, the position of those against fuel subsidy removal becomes well understood.

However, according to the NLC the Federal Government told Nigerians in 2016 it had removed the subsidy. Going forward, emphasis should shift on how to refine crude oil in Nigeria and make the product available for domestic consumption.

Indeed, that was one of the promises made to the electorate during the 2014/2015 political campaign season by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

All those found guilty by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to have corruptly enriched themselves from the slush funds got- ten from the oil sector should be brought to speedy justice. To avoid further crisis, there should be a round table meeting with representatives of the Federal Government, the oil marketers and the labour union to fashion the best way forward. It is time for Nigerians to maximally benefit from the oil and gas resources God has richly endowed the country with.