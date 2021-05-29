Feast of literary, cultural activities as ANA, Ibadan, celebrates 40th anniversary

It was a carnival of literary, artistic and cultural activity as well as expressions as the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Ibadan, celebrated 40 years of existence of the writers’ group.

The three-day event saw the Tunde Odunlade Arts and Culture Connexions gallery, Bodija, owned by renowned textile artist, Tunde Odunlade and the Wole Soyinka Theatre University of Ibadan, hosting an art exhibition as well as spectacular musical, dance and poetry performances staged by students, artistes and the writers themselves.

The celebration was capped with a roundtable discussion of the theme of the anniversary celebration: “The resilience of Nigeria literature” and “ANA: Nurturing Creativity through Literature,” on the final day. The Ibadan chapter was the first branch to be established after a group of prominent Nigerian writers, notably late Chinua Achebe, Femi Osofisan, and Kole Omotoso met and founded the association, with famous Kenyan writer, Ngugi Wa Thiongo in attendance at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in1981.

Ibadan ANA prides itself as the flagship of ANA not only because it has produced a large chunk of the illustrious members, but also its significant contributions to the growth of the organisation, the latest of which was the resolution of the crisis that rocked the national body in recent years. The Ibadan meet, in fact, was a flagoff of a national fiesta to be hosted by branches across the country in celebration of the new-found peace and a programme of action at repositioning the association towards delivering on its mandate in line with global trends by the Camilla Ukah-led national executive.

The anniversary celebration opened with what was a social/cultural evening, tagged: “Meet and Greet,” at Odunlade’s gallery, in which the tribe of writers, artistes and friends, were treated to a blend of poetry, music and jokes. Femi Ajayi and his International Band, thrilled the guests with scintillating tunes, switching from hip – hop, calypso to highlife, Juju and other indigenous songs popularised by Beautiful Nubia and Tunji Oyelana, amid a feast of local and continental cuisines, served with palm wine, atop the breezy ambience of the artistic haven. Among the memorable acts of the evening were; “Apeke” and “Alani fakafiki,” performed to a musical rendition by a duo.

While the first poem was a tribute to beauty and chastity, the other was a scathing condemnation of philandering and promiscuity, pointing at the risks and dangerous implication of the vices. The audience was so impressed they called for more. Another unidentified act did a beautiful rendition of Asa and Tracy Chapman’s songs, almost succeeding in enacting their trademark vocal skills and haunting sounds of guitar strumming. Action shifted to the Wole Soyinka Theatre, UI, the following day with poetry competition and cultural entertainment by secondary school pupils who performed to a distinguished audience composed of two past national presidents of ANA, Emeritus Professor Osofisan and Prof Remi Raji Oyelade, as well as cultural ambassador, Chief Lekan Alabi, first female Professor of Zoology and former Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Prof. Olufunke Egunjobi; Founder/Director of the first community-based African Heritage Research Library, Adeyipo Village, Dr. Bayo Adebowale; Fouder/President, Read to Lead Africa (RASDA), Mrs. Bukola Ladoja and dramatic literature expert, Prof. Muyiwa Awodiya, who chaired the occasion; Chairman, Oyo ANA, Taslim Abiola Layonu; National Assistant General Secretary, Freeman Okosun, poet and former National PRO, Ebika Anthony and award-winning writer, Jare Ajayi.

The day featured a special performance by SSS3 pupil of Our Lady of Apostle, Odo-Ona Apata, Temitope Omoyajowo, who showed her dexterity on the talking-drum and “Ekun Iyawo,” one of Yoruba most popular oral poetry form by a group of students from Orogun Grammar School, led by Tiamiyu Fatiah. Winners of the poetry competition were given cash prizes ranging between N5,000 and N10,000 by ANA and additional N5,000 as well as published collections of his poems by Prof. Oyelade. Special recognition awards were also conferred on former ANA Presidents – Professors Olu Obafemi, Osofisan, Oyelade, and Dr. Wale Okediran, who is the current Secretary-General, Pan-African Association of African Writers; Dr. Tony Marinho; Otunba Ademola Adefila; and Chief Lekan Alabi, while Mrs. Ladoja, who is the wife of former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, was named ANA Ambassador for her role in promoting literacy in Nigeria and Africa. ANA National President, Ukah, lauded the organisers, remarking that they had by the successful event confirmed their pace-setting status and role in the affairs of the national body of writers.

Adebowale, in a keynote address, noted that although Nigerian literature and writers had been beset with myriads of challenges, the industry had endured in form, content and in terms of emergence of new voices and contributions to social discourse and national development. Speaking on the side line of the event, Prof. Osofisan remarked that though the fortunes of Nigerian literature had suffered as a result of a number of factors over the years, he was optimistic that it would survive and improve with the passion and performance he saw displayed by the school children at the literary festival.

Dr. Tope Agbeyo, an IT expert and business mogul, who launched “Flutes and Drums,” a collection of poems to mark the occasion, advised ANA to leverage on the potential of digital technology not only to spread their works but also get remunerated for their labour, saying he was ready to assist and partner with the association in that regard. The UI management led by the VC hosted the ANA leadership and members to a cocktail party, as part of the three-day even

