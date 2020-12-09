Feast of performances as Bariga Festival starts

With array of notable theatre companies ready to thrill the audience with breathtaking performances, the stage is set for this year’s edition of Bariga Open Arts Festival (BOAT). Organised by Bariga Artistes Forum (BAF), the three-day festival, which will feature series of performances, cultural display screenings, health awareness programmes among others, will open on Friday 11th and end on Sunday 13th December.

“Bariga Artistes Forum is an assembly of all theatre practicing companies in Bariga, Oworo with aim of arts and culture promotion. This forum shares a common commitment to achieving a highly diversified workforce and is collaborating this year with other Barigabased theatre companies, such as Theatre Centrik, Crown Troupe of Africa, Just theatre House, Oworo dance Community, Kings and Queen Arts Academy and Pathfinders, as a way to further community partnerships and expand engagement opportunities,” the organisers stated in a statement, adding that BAF is dedicated to creating new opportunities for historically marginalized communities in Bariga. According to the statement, in the past years, the annual festival is a platform for Bariga-based theatre businesses to sell their goods and services outside their retail spaces and also promote their indigenous culture. “BAF hosted the annual BOAT Festival, an exhilarating celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. It is a one-week gathering that offers performances, activities, health screenings, career awareness, dance, drumming, comedy, street arts, and family entertainment.

In 2019, the festival’s venue saw more than 5,000 people who made purchases from the festivals with over 15 participating theatre companies. “The 2020 annual BOAT Festival anticipates attendance of more than 7,000 people at this year’s event.

This year’s festival will feature diverse ethnic cultural dances representing African/Nige and many more will be taking part in this wonderful celebration of all things, troupes representatives from Surulere Artistes Forum, Ajegunle Theatre Artistes Forum with special appearance from Adunni Nefretiti, Ariyike Ajijobata , White Stones Culture Ambassadors and many more.”

The essence of the festival is captured through the theme ‘Spirit of Communion’ as declared by BAF president Mr. Tifalase Koffiivii Fabunmi to the Chairman of the festival, Mr. Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte.

The festival will open on the 11th of December with a visit to the Oba of Shomolu/Bariga, Oba Gbolahan Timson; seminar on Music and Theatre at the Bariga Local Government Bawala, with Dr. Seyi Kenny of the University of Lagos; a visit to the Baale of Isale Akoka; and a boat regatta at the sea side as the GOTHAD of Bariga thrill audience with the support of Footprints of David Arts Academy led by Seun Awobajo. Activities lined up for Day 2 of the festival include drum class with the master drummer, Mr Isioma Wlliams, who will take the lead to instruct about ‘The Man & the Drum’ hosted by Theatre Centrik; a trip to Oworo as Pathfinders and Oworo Dance Community thrills with performances.

Day 3 which is the grand finale will be held at the Crown Art Resource Centre hosted byCrown Troupe of Africa, Theatre Centrik, Kings and Queen with all the master craft performances on display.

The event will have performances by Crown Troupe of Afrika, Theatre Centrik, Kings and Queen, The Dream Dance, Footprint of David Arts Academy, Ola Black Art, Art Castle, Dynamic Art and Art O Ten, Starlight, Just Theater House, Footprints Ambassador, Gothad Bariga Unit, Feetprint Afrika, PIN BCC and many more. “The event generally stands to promote African culture to the world as we project the rich cultural values of our dance, drum, music, and clothing to the globe. “We shall make our drum play in honour of the late father of the vice president of Bariga Artistes Forum, Mr. Olumide Fowode, whom we shall hold a special presentation of respect for on the 13th of December,” the Chairman of the festival, Mr. Boyede Greenlyte said.

