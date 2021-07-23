Featuring in Ayinla was a dream come true – Lateef Adedimeji

Actor and film-maker, Lateef Adedimeji, is a man of incredible virtues. ‘Crying machine’, as he is also called, says he doesn’t shy away from challenging roles as they make him a better actor. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the tall, the dark-complexioned artiste talks about his experience playing the lead role in Ayinla, Baba Ijesha rape saga and other issues

Don’t you think you’ve been typecast since you’re always given the same type of role?

Not at all, I’m not a stereotyped actor. At first, it was me playing only romantic roles and crying (laughs). At a point in time, I realised that it could get me nailed to a particular role. So, I was like, ‘people have never seen me in a comedy role’, until I played the role of an Igbo man in a movie and people were surprised. As an actor, you should be able to play every role thrown at you. I still have a lot of roles I will love to play. I just want them to bring it.

Do you really have a dream role?

Yes, I do, because ‘Ayinla’ that I did, it was a dream come true. It makes me feel that when you pray, God truly answers because I’ve always prayed for a ‘waka pass’ (minor role) role in any movie produced by Tunde Kelani. Now, I didn’t just get a part, I got a lead in his movie, and not just in anyhow movie but a lead in a movie about a legend. It was quite challenging for me but I love it.

Aside from Ayinla, what else are you working on presently?

Something else is coming. Ayinla set me on a level that I do not want to go below, so it’s either I do equivalent or bigger. That’s what I’ve been working on now.

Do you think Baba Ijesha’s rape scandal could have been manage better?

Yes! Things could have been managed better, although things are changing everywhere and most of the time talking will not solve the problem. Somebody somewhere just needs to set the standard and every other person will want to meet the standard. That way everybody will try to change their mindset and try to do something that is worth it.

Have you had to reject a script for any reason?

I have turned down a lot of scripts recently not because I want to turn it down but because I feel the story is not right enough and it doesn’t have a genuine message to get across to the people. One should know the essence of what he/she is doing so we don’t end up doing things for the sake of doing. And I realized over time that we don’t need to do movies because we want to. We need to be deliberate and intentional because the movie we want to do and the message we want to get across to people, which is very key. It goes beyond writing movies as everyone wants to write to become famous and be seen by the world, but this profession is beyond just wanting to be there or just having the talent. It is beyond that even with your talent you need to nurse it with the right things so that you can get it right.

What are your thoughts on community theatre?

Personally, I think we need more because that is where I was moulded. I was trained by a non-governmental organisation and what I do is community theatre. We work with market women, vulcanizer, carpenter and tailors associations. Oftentimes passing a lot of information on sexual issues or HIV issues, we need to go out and ask what the problem of their members are and when we get them we go back and turn it into a drama and take it back to them because it is more appreciated seeing it than just talking about it. That was how I was raised but we have lost that now but we hope to bring it back.

What would you say has been the turning point of your career so far?

Airtel is part of it, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is also part of it. But one just has to get it right and follow the trend.

Have you ever had a challenging movie you feel like abandoning half way?

I can be a very stubborn person and you see that thing that seems difficult is what I want to go for and achieve results. One movie that was challenging for me I would say is drama: ‘THE PRIME MINISTERS SON’ that performance made me to be on stage for two hours, but I was able to pull through. The script was written by a professor in Nnsuka just one man had to play about twelve characters singing, dancing and all put together. So there is nothing I think is challenging that I don’t think I will be able to pull.

What are your thought on Yomi Fabiyi’s latest movie ‘Oko Iyabo’

I didn’t feature in the movie. If they had brought me into the scripts I don’t think I would have accepted it because as a theatre person we are teachers and we are not supposed to support anything that does not add value to the society. So from all things said we can make all issues die down and come up with another way and somebody coming out to talk about the same issue and portraying it wrongly. No sane person would have accepted that.

You are one of the actors in a new Startimes TV series, ‘Ile Alayo’. How would you describe your experience while shooting it?

It’s going to be an amazing series. From the storyline and the talents involved, I believe it is something people would like. I acted as a Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster) and it is going to be a roller coaster experience for viewers.

Would you say you have grown beyond certain characters?

I have not grown beyond any character because as an actor whatever they bring is important to you and the most important is to able to deliver it well if your crying has to be intense do it well.

Do you think the Yoruba movie has reached to the stage of getting into the international market?

Presently the Yoruba movie industry is becoming a big budget project and I think we are at that stage now. For a very long time I would say we decide to set back ourselves but now it seem like reality is setting on us and we are fast becoming an international set of people, we are fast growing globally and I am happy because for me the reception of ‘Ayinla’ by Tunde Kelani was massive for me. The way people accepted it and appreciated it is showing that we now appreciate our own and we can celebrate our own culture and movies like ‘Ayinla’ can be done. We just need to wake up from our slumber and do some meaningful project that will portray us well and people will come and associate with us.

There is a usual saying that those who study theatre art are better than those who dived into acting because of their passion?

It doesn’t really matter if you studied theatre art or not because you may not have studied theatre art and can be very amazing in what you do. What I feel is the rehearsal you do on your own, how much of reading you do and how much dedication you put into it because I didn’t study theatre art I studied mass communication, I was only raised by a non-governmental organisation, but one thing I have realized so far is that when fame comes you will stop doing a lot of things thinking you have arrived but I often tell people don’t go for the fame build the crafts let the fame come, it is the craft and that will make you stand the test of time.

Tell us how you were able to fit yourself in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ character?

It must have been very challenging. ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at first when I got the script I just went through it and dropped it, I didn’t go back to it until I went on set then the director asked me if I have read the script I said yes she now asked me to tell her about the character I said he is a beast and she was like is that is it? She had to sit me down and we went through it together and told me what exactly she is looking at then I realized I need to change my voice, my walking step and everything and the only person that came to my mind at that time was Ibrahim Chatta I picked his voice and added mine and for the walking I have seen somebody that worked like that before and that was me picking from everyone that I have met and merging it together to portray that character that will take Lateef there but I am glad I was able to do it.

I have seen you in a couple of movies where you have to mimic an Igbo man. Tell us the story?

(Laugh!) I used to be a dancer, and one of my dance instructors always talks like that when he wants to instruct us but he is not in Nigeria again. He left about 15 years ago. I was always mimicking him then, not knowing that someday it is going to be useful for me and I will be making money out of it. I think when I am on set I am on set with a lot of elders and when I speak Yoruba I will miss those people and nobody will see me. So, I had to beg the director to do something away from what the elder will do and he allowed me to use it and that was the part they used in the promo of the film.

