Featuring in Hearword gave me wings to fly, exposed me largely

Debbie Ohiri-Oletubo is a celebrated singer, chanter, actor, vocal coach and producer. She is often referred to as the ‘Golden Voice’ of Nigerian theatre. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she recalls how her journey to stardom began, and the challenges. She also talks about her passion for folk music, experiences, and what it takes to be a great singer, among other issues

Congratulations on the recent award of honorary doctorate degree…

Yes o… I am now Dr. Debbie Ohiri-Oletubo. Hahahaha! Thank you so much!

How did you feel about it?

I am really grateful to GOD! It came at the season of my life where I was questioning a lot of things. It was some sort of validation for all the hard work I’ve put in my craft all these years…

You are a vocal coach, singer, chanter, actor, alaga (Yoruba traditional engagement compere) and producer. How do you combine all of these?

Honestly, there’s a market for everybody. God opened my eyes to be able to identify my niche and I’m fulfilling destiny, this song by Baba Evangelist Dr. Ebenezer Obey má se ri tálentì re mole arákùnrin, olúwa yíò bèèrè ohun tí o fi se, translated as “don’t bury your talent God will ask you what you did with it.”

Tell us about your growing up experience

I am no five of six women, birthed by the most beautiful woman, my mum, who’s a Princess from the Ejisu clan in the Ashanti kingdom Ghana. It was so much fun, bliss! Oh my parents showed us so much love, taught us patience, tolerance, honesty, integrity! I was born and bred in Bariga, a community of great arts/music legends. That area shaped me; all this my street credibility na from my hood oooo. I’m grateful for those years starting out at Segun Adefila’s Crown Troupe of Africa, to the female folk singing group where I trained and worked, and I was able to carve a niche for myself.

What were some of those fond memories you still remember today with nostalgia?

Saturdays were like our “showday”; we’d have different people come to our house to watch my dad rehearse and tell them stories of his tour, to my mum’s generous spread of Ghanaian delicacy, different genres of music playing from our ‘Turntable’. Oh! My mum would graciously teach us Ghanaian dance moves while my dad played the guitar, or is it the nights in our compound under the dark blue skies with my mum telling us different folktales… bliss!

Growing up, did you experience any form of bullying?

Yes

What happened?

When I was in my Junior Secondary School (JSS) class and specifically in training as an artist they all thought I was too confident and always trying to take the shine, when all I was just honestly doing was fulfilling destiny!

What were some of the memorable experiences that spurred your interest in the creative arts?

Like I mentioned earlier, life happened. My dad was sick for about four years, and I was his primary caregiver. The only time I’d have a breather was to go watch Crown Troupe of Africa rehearse about five houses away from my dad’s house. And on this fateful day I heard a lady chant and sing in Yoruba and other languages. After that rehearsal I went to meet the leader and told him I loved what I saw. He followed me home to ask for my dad’s permission, and the rest is history.

What does it take to be a great singer?

A singing voice lol, get trained, discipline, healthy life. Practice! practice!! practice!!!

Where did your passion for folk songs come from?

I’d say it is innate, and my Dad…

How?

My parents from a tender age exposed me to different genres of music. The community I grew up also influenced me greatly… If we go by my ancestral combination especially from my mum’s side with strong ties to Sierra Leone, Ghana, England, Nigeria that one sef reach na…

You have featured in so many stage productions, which of them would say was most challenging and why?

Iyalode of Eti by Debo Oluwatunminu, an adaptation of John Webster’s ‘Duchess of Malfi’. I played the lead character of Iyalode at the Ake festival, Abeokuta, Nigeria, in 2016, with Utopia Theatre Company, UK. The challenge was that we the Nigerian-based artist only had about four days to rehearse an almost two hours play with the UK company which had about 70% of the cast. It was a crazy experience but we pulled it!

You featured prominently in the internationally acclaimed touring play, Hearword. Tell us your experience featuring in the play?

My experience with Hearword has been a blessing in every sense of it. Hearword gave me wings to fly really high. It exposed me largely to the world, and it gave me a family of some of the greatest amazons the Nigerian theatre arts has ever produced. I’m really grateful.

Also, tell us your experience working with Ifeoma Fafunwa…

Mrs. F, as we fondly call her, is nothing short of an Amazon! Working with her helped me unlock a lot of levels in my craft and career I didn’t know I had the capacity to get to. If I start to talk ehn… we won’t leave this place ooo. She’s a Superwoman! Thank you Mrs F!

How has it been and what are the challenges of being a music/vocal coach?

It’s been quite rewarding, however it can be better. Sometimes your body, mental health, financial health is challenged as it is with every other industry, but we mooove!

You were involved as a voice coach in ‘The Voice Nigeria Season 3’. Tell us about your experience…

Yes, I was the only female vocal coach for the talents on ‘The Voice Nigeria Season 3’. I worked closely with all the celebrity coaches especially Team Darey and Team Yemi Alade. It was a humbling yet eye-opening experience for me, having the opportunity to coach all these young amazing, exceptional talents to greatness. I was really happy and grateful to GOD especially because Esther Benyeongo, the winner, was one of the talents I worked with on Team DAREY. It also was like God giving me a nod to say I am walking the path my #Orí chose for me. #shout out to Mrs Deola Art Alade and the whole Livespot 360 team…

What projects have you been up to lately?

I’ve been doing quite a number of stuff especially my ‘Debut Single set to be released this August. It is also an absolute honour to be a part of history as Elesin Oba in Death and the King’s Horseman written by Professor Wolé Soyinka for theatre, adapted and directed by Biyi Bandele for film as the 1st Yoruba film to be shown at the Toronto International film Festival (TIFF) this September 2022, working on television series, soundtracks for massive cinema films. I’ve had the privilege of also performing for high ranking individuals all over the world including the CEO of British Council in May. I also did the soundtrack for the 1st Nigerian variant of chess and hosting events as an ‘Alága’.

Tell us about your company, DBO Productions…

DBO Productions Company is one that is passionate about telling our true authentic African and Nigerian stories on all platforms, offering services from TV, film, radio, music events.

What’s your advice for budding actresses?

You will only be valued when you place value on your craft and that is by getting trained, hardwork and smart work and God! Ire gbogbo!!!

