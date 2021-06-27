Featuring Nigerian artiste will be a dream come true –Zimbabwean singer, Wayne

Zimbabwe’s Afropop artiste, Tendai Wayne Mukangairwa, popularly known as Wayne F.O.G, is excited about being in Nigeria presently and this is because his dream to collaborate with Nigerian music stars has been his dream.

“When the opportunity came about, I was ready to spread my wings because I prayed for it. I thank my record label, Blksmith Records, for paving the way and making my dreams become a reality.

My label believes in my ability to be successful and has given me all the motivation I need to get to where I am today. I’m blessed,” he said. Mukangairwa, who is presently in Nigeria, spoke of what attracted him to the country.

“Nigeria is the home of Afrobeats, the music I love so much. I came to pay homage to some great people on the scene here like Solshynebeatz, Soft and Phanda Boy.” Since he arrived in Nigeria, he has been busy recording and working on his music video for the Ikoko Remix, directed by Mex.

“I’m truly grateful to everyone that has helped make my trip to Nigeria become such a success,” he stated. The Zimbabwean also spoke on his ‘Ready For Love’ album.

“When I wrote the ‘Ready for Love’ EP, I was expressing the life I was living at that time.

For me, the overarching narrative is about the feeling that I was done with playing games in love; it is the realisation that true love is the one I’m interested in. It’s an expression of growth.”

