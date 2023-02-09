Feb 10 Deadline: Supreme Court order on naira irrelevant, non-binding–Legal Opinion

The Supreme Court ruling restraining the federal government from implementing the February 10, 2023 deadline phase-out of the old N1000, N500, and N200 notes is irrelevant, non-binding and a distraction, according to a legal opinion on the matter seen by an online news portal, THEWILL.

The legal opinion stated that: “Neither the CBN nor deposit money banks were parties to the suit filed by three state governments (Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara). “The state governments simply took advantage of the fact that in matters purely between the state and the FG, the Supreme Court can serve as the court of first and only instance.

“Joining the CBN in the matter would immediately rob the supreme court of jurisdiction. “Only the CBN is empowered by Law to determine what is termed legal tender, not the Supreme Court. The Attorney General of the Federation cannot issue a binding order on the apex bank governor or board as the CBN act didn’t contemplate such and the interim order is simply an academic attempt at grandstanding.” THEWILL, however, reported authoritatively that the CBN deadline of February 10, 2023, will not change, according to senior officials of the regulator, who spoke anonymously. “We are not a party to the suit”, one of the officials said

