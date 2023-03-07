News

Feb 25 Poll: Police arrest 203 electoral offenders

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, yesterday, said no fewer than 203 suspects were arrested in connection with electoral violence during the Presidential/ National Assembly poll that held across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday, February 25. He added that security operatives on election duty recovered a total of 18 firearms of various description(s) from suspected political thugs during the election. The Police chief made the disclosure at a meeting with strategic field officers, who coordinated election security operations across the country during the just concluded exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since announced the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the keenly-contested poll, even as Alh Atiku Abubakar, and Mr Peter Obi – candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party respectively – have indicated their intentions to challenge the outcome at the tribunal.

In his remarks, the IGP noted that the interface was to, among others, assess the post-election security situation in the country, with a view to “identifying trends and patterns within the postelection security space, and draw inferences on possible threats that may require mitigation ahead of the next rounds of the national electoral process on 11th March, 2023.” On the electoral offences recorded during the poll, Baba said: “In your quest to maintain order within the electoral space, you succeeded on a commendable scale in stabilising such threatened space, safely rescued several INEC officials and citizens that were under threats, secured sensitive materials, made series of recoveries, including arms and ammunition of various descriptions and effected the arrest of several electoral adversaries nationwide.

“In this regard, of the about 185 major incidents that the Police responded to across the country, a total of 203 offenders linked to various electoral offences and sundry crimes have so far been arrested, while not less than 18 firearms of various descriptions were recovered from political thugs. On expectations during Saturday’s Governorship/ House of Assembly Election, he said: “I charge you all to recommit yourselves to national duty and sustain the high operational level that is attracting broad commendation to the Force.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun Deputy Speaker sues Assembly over his suspension

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The suspended Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, yesterday said he would challenge his suspension in court. Kadiri was suspended last week, alongside Solomon Osho (Remo North) for reporting Speaker Olakunle Oluomo to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N2.5 billion misappropriation. The Speaker upon his return […]
News

Ortom not author of crises affecting herders, group replies Arewa youths

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A group, Benue Alliance for Truth and Justice (BATAJ) yesterday absolved Governor Samuel Ortom from allegation by the Arewa Youths for Truth and Justice that he is the author of the crises affecting Fulani herdsmen in the country. Arewa Youths in its recent outing in defense of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State’s position on […]
News

Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, Kanu, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu. The Prelate alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s chaplain, were kidnapped on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica