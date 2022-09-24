Febson Abuja: Dedicated to offering memorable services

Febson Hotel, which is located in the Wuse axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, offers well apportioned facilities, exuding luxury and sophistication for the delight of guest while its services are curated professionals with a tinge of personal touch and culture of excellent service delivery. According to the hotel management, the offerings of the hotel are designed to meet the expectations of guest and offers new and fulfilling experience, noting that; ‘‘from our experience, we have discovered that our customers expect to be pampered silly when they put up with us, in response to that, we have several lodging packages that will make your stay with us a memorable.’’ Indeed, memorable treats are what you get when you take your chances with the luxury hotel to savour some of its facilities and services that styled with modern hospitality amenities.

Rooms

The hotel features different categories of rooms that are fitted and styled with a number of amenities, these include; King size bed, with cosy duvets, flat screen TV with multiple satellite channels, 100% cotton room/bath linen, head board and dressing mirror, working desk and chair, tea/coffee making machine and ensuite bathroom featuring bathtubs or showers with deep soaking bathtubs and rainfall showerheads as well as fitted with freshly minted toiletries and accessories. The room categories include: Superior Single Room; Platinum Single Room; Platinum (2 Bedrooms); and Platinum (3 Bedrooms).

Dining/wining

It all-day restaurant is beautifully designed and attractive to behold while its offerings include African and continental dishes, with complementa ry breakfast. The lounge and bar section is no less befitting and is stocked with wide selections of drinks ranging from brandy, wine, beverages, cocktail, mock tail to champagne for the delight of guest.

Wellness

The hotel also boasts dedicated wellness facilities such as fully furnished and equipped fitness centre, outdoor and large swimming pool with pool lounge and sitout area for guest to relax after a cool dip.

Business conference

Its features amazing business facilities for different conference meetings and social events complemented by modern facilities and personnel whose professional touch makes the difference to your event.

Other facilities/services

Aside of the above, other facilities and services include: Full-service laundry, 24 hours power supple, security, parking lot, 24 hours room service, free Wi-Fi; storage and luggage room.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...