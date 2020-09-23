rotimi amaechi ameachi
FEC approves $1.96bn rail contract from Kano to Niger Republic

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.95billion for the construction of Kano-Dutse(Jigawa)-Katsina-Jibia–Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line project.
Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the council meeting.
He said the council also approved N3billion for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of one railway crane of 150 ton capacity for emergency and recovery of rolling stocks, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“The Council approved two memos for the Ministry of Transportation. The first one is the award of contract for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of one railway crane of 150 ton capacity for emergency and recovery of rolling stocks.
“This is to sort out situations of an accident on the track. It is for a total cost of N3,049,544,000. That’s the first memo that was approved for the Ministry of Transportation.
“The second one is the award of contract for the development of the proposed Kano- Dutsi -Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in the Niger Republic and to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa, for a total cost of $1,959,744,723.71, inclusive of 7.5% VAT,’’ he said.

