FEC approves 15 new roads, bridges projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved fifteen new roads and bridges projects for execution at various costs across the country. Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, told journalists that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, requested for 15 projects, including roads and bridges, were approved. He said: “One is for the award of contract of the construction of phase two of the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba to Owerri dualisation project and this is at the cost of N40,157,000,000. It is due for completion in 30 months.

“Another project for which he got approval is the construction of the Offa Bypass Road phase 2 in Offa local government area of Kwara State. This project is for N4,335,000,000, due for completion in 12 months. “Another is the revised estimated cost of the rehabilitation of Alesi-Ugep Road section in Cross River State.

The initial cost was N11.221 billion, now valued at N14.74, with an additional completion of six months. (N59,232,000,000). The 11 other roads are spread across various geopolitical regions of the country.” Speaking also, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, said: “I presented one memo and that’s in respect of the contract for the completion of the road called Mpape to Galuyi to Shere Road within the Federal Capital Territory in Bwari Area Council and that road was to be constructed by Messrs Vipan Global Investment Limited at a total cost of N5,454,536,230.67 only.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...