FEC approves 15 new roads, bridges projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved fifteen new roads and bridges projects for execution at various costs across the country. Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, told journalists that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, requested for 15 projects, including roads and bridges, were approved. He said: “One is for the award of contract of the construction of phase two of the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba to Owerri dualisation project and this is at the cost of N40,157,000,000. It is due for completion in 30 months.

“Another project for which he got approval is the construction of the Offa Bypass Road phase 2 in Offa local government area of Kwara State. This project is for N4,335,000,000, due for completion in 12 months. “Another is the revised estimated cost of the rehabilitation of Alesi-Ugep Road section in Cross River State.

The initial cost was N11.221 billion, now valued at N14.74, with an additional completion of six months. (N59,232,000,000). The 11 other roads are spread across various geopolitical regions of the country.” Speaking also, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, said: “I presented one memo and that’s in respect of the contract for the completion of the road called Mpape to Galuyi to Shere Road within the Federal Capital Territory in Bwari Area Council and that road was to be constructed by Messrs Vipan Global Investment Limited at a total cost of N5,454,536,230.67 only.”

 

News Top Stories

FG, JOHESU broker truce as union embraces dalogue

The Federal Government has reached a truce with aggrieved health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professions, after a conciliatory meeting at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment,   Chris Ngige. JOHESU had earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to […]
News

COVID-19 vaccine: Govs, deputies to be vaccinated March 9

Buhari, Osinbajo March 6 As part of the awareness campaign on the Coronavirus vaccines with about 4 million doses that arrived the country early this week, state governors have agreed to be administered with the drugs on March 9. Also to be vaccinated that day are the deputy governors of the 36 states of the […]
News

Insecurity: Enugu Pentecostal Bishops want Buhari to summon National Dialogue

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday in Enugu called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, summon a national dialogue in the face of rising insecurity across the country. PFN, Enugu State chapter, made the call at a press briefing shortly after a meeting of Pentecostal Bishops in Enugu. Chairman of […]

