News Top Stories

FEC approves $2.76bn for 20% stake in Dangote refinery

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…okays $1.484bn for rehabilitation of Warri, Kaduna refineries

The Federal Executive Council has approved $2.76bn for the acquisition of 20 per cent minority stakes by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemical Refinery. Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this yesterday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa. According to Sylva, FEC also said the meeting approved $1.48 billion for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

According to the minister, the rehabilitation will be carried out by Messers Saipem SPA and Saipem Contracting Limited and will be completed in three phases of 21, 23 and 33 months. Sylva also said 15 per cent of the total sum for the rehabilitation of the two refineries in Port Harcourt awarded earlier this year had been paid to the construction firm awarded the job.

The former Bayelsa State governor said: “The completion of the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries is going to be in three phases. First phase will be completed within 21 months, in 23 months phase two will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed. “We also discussed in council the need for us to give periodic updates. Soon, we’ll be going to inspect the work on the Port Harcourt refinery, and you will all be with us on that visit.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun inaugurates Council on MSMEs development in Osun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesterday inaugurated a 17-member Council on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to coordinate and drive development of the state’s economy. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Wole Oyebamiji, tasked the inaugurated members on the critical assignment given to them. The governor […]
Top Stories

Macron orders curfew in nine French cities to battle COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people must stay indoors from 21:00 to 06:00 in Paris and eight other cities to try to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country. The curfew will come into effect from Saturday and last for at least four weeks, Macron said in a televised interview. […]
News

COVID-19: FG provides testing facilities for civil servants

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The federal government has provided COVID-19 testing facilities for civil servants in Abuja. According to a circular to all ministries, departments and agencies from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and made available to the media, the facility was located at the ThisDay Dome in Abuja.   The circular […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica