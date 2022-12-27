Business

FEC approves $23m for power projects in Taraba, Yobe

Posted on

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N3.4 billion for the restoration of the power supply in Borno.
The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, while speaking with journalists after the council’s meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari also said the council approved a memorandum for the provision of an alternative power supply line ton Maiduguri, Borno State capital.
According to him, the region had been disconnected from the national grid for 24 months due to insurgency.
The minister also said that $23.9 million was approved for the construction of power substations in Gaidam, Yobe state, and Zing in Taraba.
According to him, the ministry got the approval for the construction of five multimillion dollars one-line power substations in Birnin Kudu, Babura, and Kazaure in Jigawa state; Nguru, Yobe; Oro, in Kwara, and a 22-kilometre transmission line passing through Birnin Kudu-Missau-Ningi-Azare in Jigawa and Bauchi.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

