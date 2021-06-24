FEC approves 2nd AUDA-NEPAD peer review

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the conduct of the second Peer Review Country self-assessment to be conducted by AUDANEPAD (African Union Development Agency/ New Partnership for Africa’s Development). Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed that the need for the second review dominated their discussions. Adesina also clarified that the President had no hand in the controversial amendments proposed for the Nigeria Press Council Act and the National Broadcasting Act (Amendment) currently undergoing public hearing at the National Assembly. Speaking about the peer review assessment, Adesina recalled that the last exercise was done 10 years ago He said: “It’s been discussed that the Council and the President has granted the approval that a peer review report can be conducted on Nigeria.
