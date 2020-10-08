FEC approves $3.72bn for PH-Maiduguri rail line

…industrial park, Bonny deep seaport

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3,723,358,307.31 for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Maiduguri eastern narrow gauge railway, with new branch lines and transshipment facilities.

Also, the FEC approved the construction of a new deep seaport in Bonny, under Private-Public- Partner-ship (PPP) and the construction of a Railway Industrial Park in Port Harcourt. The railway line, according to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549.

The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to Federal Government, will cost $241,154,389.31 while the Bonny Deep Seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the federal government. Briefing newsmen after a Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Amaechi said: “The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines. There’s another connecting to narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashau.

That’s what has been approved.” Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, also told newsmen that the Council approved the full business skills compliance certificate issued by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Abuja, for the design, finance, upgrade, operate, and transfer of the Nigeria Correctional Service Shoe, Garment, and Leather Processing Factory located in Aba, Abia State as well as Janguza, Kano State under a PPP.

Aregbesola said: “This full business skills certificate and the investment that will come therefrom amount to N5.1 billion. Invariably, when the partnership comes into effect, the benefit is enormous. About 1,330 people will have direct employment, while about 3,000 people will have indirect employment.” Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, also said the Council approved the sum of N183,709,480.50 for the final design of engineering infrastructure and production of tendered documents for Kabusa District, Phase III of the FCT, Abuja, an area of about 850 hectares which will be mixed use of both private and government, residential and offices.

He added that the Ministry of Aviation got approval for the rehabilitation of the various screening machines nationwide at the cost of N654 million, while the Ministry of Works and Housing got N788 million as augmentation for the completion of the rehabilitation of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road, a distance of 72 kilometres. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on behalf of Mr. President, also got approval to purchase 21 Operational Vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the sum of N292.615 million.

PAN Nigeria Limited is to supply the vehicles. Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, stated that FEC approved N653,886,584 for the procurement and deployment of Hybrid Spectrum Monitoring System to cover the South-Eastern part of the country.

