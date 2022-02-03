rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

FEC approves $371.27m for consultancy/ supervision contracts for three rail projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N115.4bn for dualization of Kano-Kazaure highway

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $371.27 million for consultancy/supervision contracts for Port-Harcourt- Maiduguri, Kano-Maradi and Abuja-Warri rail projects.The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the sum of N115, 425,896,973.15 for the dualization of the 131.4 kilometres Kano-Kazaure- Kukula highway. Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said: “Now, for the consultancy services, the following contractors were approved with the total cost of $187.7 million.

The contractors are GE Engineers Infrastructure Excellence/ Yaro Son and partnership Limited, Core Consulting Engineering Plc for Abuja- Warri. And then for the consultants services for supervision of Port Harcourt- Maiduguri with batch lines to Bonny Deep-sea Port and Port Harcourt industrial park, and then to Owerri, we have Gary Consults SDBHD/ Jabu Global Services Limited at $97.5 million. The first one is $38.4 million. Then the last one is consultancy services for the supervision of Kano- Katsina-Dibia-Maradi rail line, to Techniques Engineering, Architecture Marketing Nigeria Limited, and that is for $47,670 million, all of them for a period of 36 months,” he said. The minister added that the Council also approved a concessioning agreement for Onitsha River Port Universal Eligion Consortium that will manage the River Port for 30 years.

Asked to clarify what happened in a viral video where people were seen using fresh leaves to extinguish fire on the train’s coach, Amaechi explained that the coaches and stations were wellequipped with fire extinguishers. He disclosed that those seen were mere sympathisers offering to help. The minister also confirmed that the nation has begun to look towards Europe for loans to execute projects because China was no longer forthcoming. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who also briefed the media, said the Council approved the dualization of the 131.4-kilometre Kano- Kazaure-Kukula highway.

“So, the Council approved that proposal at a cost of N115, 425,896,973.15 over 48 months. The instructive thing is that the financing will be done by the Tax Credit Scheme of BUA International Limited and they will use Messers PW Construction Nigeria Limited, a company in which they have acquired some interest, to undertake the construction.” Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, in his comments disclosed that the Council approved two memos he presented. These, he said, were the Energy Transition Plan for Nigeria and the Waste Battery Management Policy for Nigeria. Minister of State for Health, Oloruninbe Mamora, disclosed that the Council approved the award of contracts for the construction and consultancy services in the building of the corporate headquarters of the National Health Insurance Scheme in Abuja.

 

Our Reporters

