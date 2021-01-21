News Top Stories

FEC approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill 2021, which seeks to give legal backing to new measures by the current administration to enhance the teaching profession in the country.

The Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, approved the bill to be forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and possible approval. If passed by the lawmakers, the retirement age of teachers will move from 60 years to 65 while the years of service will also move from 35 to 40. The Council also approved the sum of N1.484 billion for the electrification of Calabar Free Trade Zone Area.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, said some highlights of the bill include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession.

Adamu said: “This memo that was approved for education is a giant step towards what we set out to do towards the end of last year with the approval by Mr. President of some special packages for teachers. So, at the meeting, the Council approved that bill, which will be called Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 to be sent to the National Assembly for enactment into law. So, all the promises the president made and all the approvals that he has given me will now begin to put into effect because this is a legal backing that is required for it. “I want to assure teachers that this government will do to them what has never been done.

This is the first biggest step. “The intention is to attract the best brains to the teaching profession. For that, the President approved the reintroduction of bursary awards, which I told you here last year, improving teacher quality and funding teaching practice.

“From TETFUND, he approved an enhanced entry point for teachers. Then, he approved that there should be some special allowances that will allow teachers to be posted to places you can consider ‘hardship postings,’ rural posting allowance, science teacher allowanc and, of course, we have Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) under us that has professionalised the profession. Those are the highlights, which you already know.

But this is the biggest stage now. We are getting legal backing for all these things. “The essence of the bill is to seek approval so that there is legal backing for the new retirement age of 65 years for teachers and the service period being extended to 40 years for teachers. This is the main issue while all other issues are ancillary to it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Flood: Army distributes palliatives, drugs to IDPs in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The 8 Division of Nigeria Army, Sokoto State yesterday flagged-off the distribution of palliatives alongside medical outreaches to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were affected by flood in Kebbi State.   The Acting General officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Sokoto, Brig General Aminu Bande, while flagging-off the event at Besse in Koko Besse Local […]
News

YWC lauds Akeredolu over Amotekun’s takeoff

Posted on Author Olalekan Osiade

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) being led by emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye has commended Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for taking the bull by the horn with the inauguration of the Yoruba security outfit codenamed Amotekun. In a statement through its Director of Communications, Moses Jolayemi, the group said, from the effort so far made […]
News

US Congressman contracts COVID-19 after receiving first dose of vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kevin Brady, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the COVID-19 shortly before he was due to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo. The vaccine’s regimen is two doses per patient 21 days apart, reports Sputnik. “Tonite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica