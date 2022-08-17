News

FEC approves additional N2.7bn compensation for Zungeru power project’s communities

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…N766m more for NDDC forensic Audit

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an additional N2.74 billion as compensation and settlements for communities affected by the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydro-electric Power Project in Niger State.

This was disclosed Wednesday by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who briefed newsmen after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, with the new approval, the total sum set aside for the compensation and resettlement of the people has been jacked up from the initial N19, 640,000,000 to N22, 380,000,000.

Responding to questions on the fluctuations of power supply in recent times, the minister explained that inconsistent supply of gas to the generation companies was responsible.

He said the initial generation target of 5000 megawatts the government promised to deliver by July 1st could not be met because of gas shortage.

The minister added that the drop in electricity generation may also be due to faulty generators.

Minister of Niger Delta, Umana Umana, in his brief, disclosed that the Council okayed the sum of N765, 974,975.50 as additional costs of carrying out the Forensic Audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to him, the initial contract, which covered the lead consultants and the field forensic auditors, was N1.786 billion.

 

Our Reporters

