News Top Stories

FEC approves debt policy guide, prioritises domestic borrowing

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

A new policy guide for borrowing and managing Nigeria’s debt from 2020 to 2023 has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). To finance Nigeria’s budget (2020 to 2023), the newly approved Medium- Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) places emphasis on domestic and external borrowing. Approved yesterday, a larger portion of the new borrowing is to come from domestic sources using long-term instruments while external borrowing is to come via concessional funding from multilateral and bilateral sources as to be prioritised. Details of the MTDS were contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The N13.5 trillion 2021 budget, signed into law on 31st December, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari, has budget deficit of N5.60 trillion.

There is a borrowing plan totalling N4.686 trillion split equally between domestic and external sources. DMO said the debt guide document was prepared in collaboration with relevant stakeholders – Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Central Bank of Nigeria; Budget Office of the Federation; National Bureau of Statistics and Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

MTDS is recognized as one of the best practices in public debt management. It is recommended by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure that public debt management is driven by a well-articulated strategy that is structured to meet a country’s broader macroeconomic and public debt management objectives. Nigeria’s total debt stock stood at N32 trillion as of September 2020, according to data from DMO. Prior to current debt policy guide, Nigeria has had two MTDS (2012-2015 and 2016-2019). According to DMO, the new Strategy had to be reworked to reflect the global and local economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and incorporates data from the revised 2020 Appropriation Act and the Medium- Term Expenditure Framework 2021-2023.

The new MTDS, DMO said, adequately reflects the current economic realities and the projected trends. Giving insight into its preparation, DMO explained that: “Preparation of the MTDS usually involves the consideration of alternative funding strategies available to government, as it seeks to meet its financing needs, taking into consideration the cost of borrowing and the associated risks, while ensuring debt sustainability in the medium to long-term.” Giving successes recorded in respect of MTDS 2016-2019 in terms of target and actual, DMO said significant improvement was recorded both in fiscal sustainability, portfolio composition and refinancing risk leading to exceeding of target set for MTDS 2016-2019.

For 2020- 2023 MTDS, it said: “Borrowing will be from domestic and external sources, but a larger proportion of new borrowing will be from domestic sources using long-term instruments while for External Borrowing, concessional funding from multilateral and bilateral sources will be prioritised.” For instance, from 2020 to 2023, the agency provides borrowing target of 40 per cent maximum compared to previous 25 per cent. The increment to 40 per cent from 25 per cent was done “to accommodate new borrowings to fund budget deficits and other obligations of government; promissory notes to be issued to settle government arrears; and, the ways and means advance at the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

“This ratio is still well below the World Bank/ IMF’s recommended threshold of 55% for countries in Nigeria’s peer group,” DMO clarified. Similarly, it explained that portfolio composition pegged at maximum of 70% to maximum of 30% (external and domestic respectively) is to further strengthen the domestic debt market and optimize access to both Concessional and Commercial sources of funding. DMO noted that implementation of the MTDS over the years has helped in managing the structure of the growing public debt, and ensured debt sustainability, as well as effectiveness in public debt management.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta: 2,302 youths, women, PWDs benefit from empowerment programme

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has empowered over 2,300 youths, women, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the 2019/2020 cycle of the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) in the state.   This was as the governor restated his administration’s determination to empower youth in the state with relevant vocational […]
News

Campbell as the new face of anti-Nigeria agenda

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the last couple of years, it is conspicuously glaring to every Nigerian that external forces, which hates unity, togetherness and peace in Nigeria are seriously struggling to destabilize and break up the country. What is however unknown to many is the actual faces and identities of the foreign agents driving the anti-Nigeria agenda through […]
News

Nasarawa speaker lauds gov for sponsoring training for lawmakers

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for sponsoring a capacity building workshop for lawmakers in the state. The speaker called on the lawmakers to utilise the knowledge gained at the threeday workshop to sharpen their legislative skills in the best interest of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica