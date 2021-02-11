FEC approves debt policy guide, prioritises domestic borrowing

A new policy guide for borrowing and managing Nigeria’s debt from 2020 to 2023 has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). To finance Nigeria’s budget (2020 to 2023), the newly approved Medium- Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) places emphasis on domestic and external borrowing. Approved yesterday, a larger portion of the new borrowing is to come from domestic sources using long-term instruments while external borrowing is to come via concessional funding from multilateral and bilateral sources as to be prioritised. Details of the MTDS were contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The N13.5 trillion 2021 budget, signed into law on 31st December, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari, has budget deficit of N5.60 trillion.

There is a borrowing plan totalling N4.686 trillion split equally between domestic and external sources. DMO said the debt guide document was prepared in collaboration with relevant stakeholders – Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Central Bank of Nigeria; Budget Office of the Federation; National Bureau of Statistics and Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

MTDS is recognized as one of the best practices in public debt management. It is recommended by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure that public debt management is driven by a well-articulated strategy that is structured to meet a country’s broader macroeconomic and public debt management objectives. Nigeria’s total debt stock stood at N32 trillion as of September 2020, according to data from DMO. Prior to current debt policy guide, Nigeria has had two MTDS (2012-2015 and 2016-2019). According to DMO, the new Strategy had to be reworked to reflect the global and local economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and incorporates data from the revised 2020 Appropriation Act and the Medium- Term Expenditure Framework 2021-2023.

The new MTDS, DMO said, adequately reflects the current economic realities and the projected trends. Giving insight into its preparation, DMO explained that: “Preparation of the MTDS usually involves the consideration of alternative funding strategies available to government, as it seeks to meet its financing needs, taking into consideration the cost of borrowing and the associated risks, while ensuring debt sustainability in the medium to long-term.” Giving successes recorded in respect of MTDS 2016-2019 in terms of target and actual, DMO said significant improvement was recorded both in fiscal sustainability, portfolio composition and refinancing risk leading to exceeding of target set for MTDS 2016-2019.

For 2020- 2023 MTDS, it said: “Borrowing will be from domestic and external sources, but a larger proportion of new borrowing will be from domestic sources using long-term instruments while for External Borrowing, concessional funding from multilateral and bilateral sources will be prioritised.” For instance, from 2020 to 2023, the agency provides borrowing target of 40 per cent maximum compared to previous 25 per cent. The increment to 40 per cent from 25 per cent was done “to accommodate new borrowings to fund budget deficits and other obligations of government; promissory notes to be issued to settle government arrears; and, the ways and means advance at the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

“This ratio is still well below the World Bank/ IMF’s recommended threshold of 55% for countries in Nigeria’s peer group,” DMO clarified. Similarly, it explained that portfolio composition pegged at maximum of 70% to maximum of 30% (external and domestic respectively) is to further strengthen the domestic debt market and optimize access to both Concessional and Commercial sources of funding. DMO noted that implementation of the MTDS over the years has helped in managing the structure of the growing public debt, and ensured debt sustainability, as well as effectiveness in public debt management.

