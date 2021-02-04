FEC approves establishment of 20 new private varsities

…okays N35bn for NEPZA power station

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of additional 20 private universities across the country. Also, the Council has okayed the sum of N35 billion for the building of power station by the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), in Akamkpa, Cross River State.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the approved universities will get their provisional licences from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which they will use for the next three years while monitoring and evaluation will go on. The approved universities are: Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State; Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State, and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

Others are Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde- Ikom, Cross River State; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State and Karl- Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Others are James Hope University, Lagos State; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano State; Capital City University, Kano; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State, and University of Offa, Kwara State. Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State; Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State; Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State, were also approved. Nine of the universities are located in North-Central, three in South-South, two in South-East, five in North-West and one in South-West. Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, said the NEPZA power station contract was awarded to Messers Mutual Commitment Nigeria Limited.

The contractor is to provide 75 per cent of the total contract sum of N35,411,119,159.47 estimated at N26,558,339,337.10 while the NEPZA would finance remaining 25 per cent (N8,852,779,792.37). He said Council approved a payback period of 10 years of the contractor’s contribution. After the specified 11 months completion of the project, Adebayo said the plant would be operated by the contractor for five years during which they will build local capacity that will take over the running of the plant.

He said: “The whole intention of the upgrade of the two zones is to create zones with world class standards. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is desirous of making Nigeria a manufacturing hub, especially now that we have signed on to the Africa Continental free Trade Area (AFCTA) Agreement.

“So, by putting 24-hour power in the two processing zones, it will make it more attractive to foreign investors to come and set up manufacturing concerns here in Nigeria.” Mines and Steel Development Minister, Olamilekan Adegbite, said Council approved the categorization of Aluminium Smelting Company of Nigeria in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, as a power producing and strategic company. With the approval, Adegbite said the production of aluminium will start in Nigeria.

Council also approved the sum of N783,521,275 for the procurement of two hydrographic survey boats for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) by Ministry of Transportation in favour of Messers First Index Project and Services Limited. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed on behalf of his colleague, Rotimi Amaechi, said the contract has six months completion period.

Mohammed, who also briefed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Serika, said Council approved the contract for the design, supply and installation of PTZ long range tarmac camera surveillance system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Council also approved the contract for a mobile surveillance system with remote controlled licensed for solar installed in the back of a Mercedes Benz Splinter Van 524 in favour of Messers Bruce Lee Pro Project, which is exclusive Nigeria and Africa’s representatives of the original equipment manufacturers, Messers Datcom Systems Integrated Limited Posers of Slovenia.

“The total sum of the contract is N1,278,594,250. This is in order to upgrade and provide security and safety for the Nigeria Airport Authority, especially to avoid incidence on the air site and runway,” he said.

