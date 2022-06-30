News

FEC approves initiatives to raise revenue by N3.96trn annually

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved fresh initiatives to boost the nation’s annual revenue base by N3.96 trillion. This was disclosed yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who briefed on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, after the weekly Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa. The Council also okayed a total sum of N11.7 billion and $22.8 million for onshore and off-shore components of projects in the power ministry and N939 million for contracts in the Ministry of Water Resources. Akande said the memo on the boost of the national revenue base presented by the Finance, Budget and National Planning minister was a derivative of the federal government’s strategic revenue growth initiative. “This particular initiative is something that is meant to address some of the fiscal challenges of the federal government as it is intended to raise Nigeria’s non oil revenue potential and oil revenue potential. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AFEX Launches Fair Trade ETC, First Exchange Traded Commodity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To provide options for Commodity Investors AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX), Nigeria’s leading private commodity exchange company, has launched the Fair Trade ETC, the first Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC) product listed on the Exchange in Nigeria. The Fair Trade ETC was launched alongside a series of new products and features on AFEX’s upgraded digital trading […]
News

Kalu mourns demise of Mrs Felicia Wabara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate,  Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara over the demise of his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara. Kalu, who described the deceased as a woman of virtue, stressed that the late Mrs Wabara will be remembered for her […]
News

Nigeria, 5 African countries to get WHO technology to produce mRNA vaccines

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Nigeria and five other African countries have been selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to receive its needed technology to establish mRNA vaccine production in Africa. The countries; Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Nigera would be able to produce the mRNA vaccine which was a type of vaccine that uses a copy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica