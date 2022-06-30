FEC approves initiatives to raise revenue by N3.96trn annually

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved fresh initiatives to boost the nation’s annual revenue base by N3.96 trillion. This was disclosed yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who briefed on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, after the weekly Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa. The Council also okayed a total sum of N11.7 billion and $22.8 million for onshore and off-shore components of projects in the power ministry and N939 million for contracts in the Ministry of Water Resources. Akande said the memo on the boost of the national revenue base presented by the Finance, Budget and National Planning minister was a derivative of the federal government’s strategic revenue growth initiative. “This particular initiative is something that is meant to address some of the fiscal challenges of the federal government as it is intended to raise Nigeria’s non oil revenue potential and oil revenue potential. “

