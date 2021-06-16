FEC approves measures for reduction of road accidents

…resuscitates FCT land infrastructure swap initiative

The Executive Council (FEC) has approved measures to stem the rising spate of road accidents in the country

The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, equally approved the resuscitation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) land infrastructure swap initiatives in order to accelerate the development of the city.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly meeting Wednesday, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said part of the measures approved to curb road accidents include installation of road traffic signs, improved patrols by officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and installation of speed meters in the highway.

The minister disclosed that reports from the FRSC indicated high casualties in road accidents in January 2021 when compared to the figures recorded in corresponding period in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

“We saw that for the month of January, the number of people who died from road crashes exceeded the combined numbers of people who died from malaria and COVID together for the same month. While COVID and malaria were receiving national concerted attention, perhaps it was necessary to bring this to the attention of the government as part of our strategy for protecting life and property,” he said.

According to him, the government identified overspending, loss of control, wrongful overtaking, brake failure, tyre blow outs and drivers’ errors as major causes of the accidents adding that the Abuja-Kano, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Keffi-Lafia highways were flashpoints.

Fashola disclosed that the Council had approved education and enlightenment of drivers through the collaboration of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information, FRSC, states and local governments in order to checkmate road mishaps adding that emergency life support was also critical.

Like this: Like Loading...