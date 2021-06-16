News

FEC approves measures for reduction of road accidents

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

…resuscitates FCT land infrastructure swap initiative

The Executive Council (FEC) has approved measures to stem the rising spate of road accidents in the country

The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, equally approved the resuscitation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) land infrastructure swap initiatives in order to accelerate the development of the city.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly meeting Wednesday, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said part of the measures approved to curb road accidents include installation of road traffic signs, improved patrols by officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and installation of speed meters in the highway.

The minister disclosed that reports from the FRSC indicated high casualties in road accidents in January 2021 when compared to the figures recorded in corresponding period in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

“We saw that for the month of January, the number of people who died from road crashes exceeded the combined numbers of people who died from malaria and COVID together for the same month. While COVID and malaria were receiving national concerted attention, perhaps it was necessary to bring this to the attention of the government as part of our strategy for protecting life and property,” he said.

According to him, the government identified overspending, loss of control, wrongful overtaking, brake failure, tyre blow outs and drivers’ errors as major causes of the accidents adding that the Abuja-Kano, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Keffi-Lafia highways were flashpoints.

Fashola disclosed that the Council had approved education and enlightenment of drivers through the collaboration of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information, FRSC, states and local governments in order to checkmate road mishaps adding that emergency life support was also critical.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari should apologise now –Isiguzoro

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A former Ohanaeze Youth President and current Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo (faction), Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to quickly rescind his civil war threats on the Igbos. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had studied the proclamation of President Muhammadu Buhari threats of repeating the episode of the civil war experience which killed three million […]
News

Failed state: Nigeria on autopilot – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Financial Times editorial on the sorry state of affairs in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari was a confirmation that the country is on “autopilot”. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, accused the presidency of arrogance and of […]
News

#EndSARS Protest: NECO postpones 2020 examination indefinitely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

Following unrests in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE), indefinitely. New Telegraph recalls that twice in less than two weeks, the Council had rescheduled some of the 2020 SSCE papers originally planned to be written in October […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica