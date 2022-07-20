News

FEC approves N1.4bn surveillance equipment for Kaduna, PH airports

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved contracts worth N1.4 billion for the procurement of surveillance equipment for the Kaduna and Port Harcourt airports.

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika said this while briefing newsmen after the meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

He said: “The approval is for the award of contracts for the design, supply and maintenance of mobile surveillance observation systems with remote controlled licence and these are for the Port Harcourt and Kaduna airports and it will continue to other airports progressively.

“We are beginning with the first two but it will continue with the remaining airports in the future and the contract sum for this particular procurement is N1, 499,603,500.00 including the 7.5 percent value-added tax and it will be delivered within 30 weeks.”

Sirika also announced that the council approved that Nigeria enters into a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with Canada.

According to him, the agreement is in accordance with the Chicago Convention, to which both Nigeria and Canada are signatories.

The Minister of Water Resources, Sulieman Adamu said the meeting also approved the augmentation of N6 billion for the Chochi irrigation project in Adamawa State to take the project to N11.026 billion with an additional extension period of 24 months, plus 12 months effect liability period, making a total of 36 months.

 

